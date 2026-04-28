New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will look to continue steamrolling opponents when they face the Texas Rangers at 8:05 p.m. EST on Tuesday. New York has won nine of its last 10 contests, with each victory coming by multiple runs, illustrating just how hot the Yankees have gotten recently. Things down South are not nearly as rosy, with the Rangers fresh off a critical series defeat at the hands of the Athletics that dropped Texas to second in the AL West. With the division wide open, a rebound to winning ways cannot come soon enough for the Rangers.

Fans of pitching are in for a treat in this one. Yankees starter Cam Schlittler makes up one half of an excellent duel, carrying with him a 1.77 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP through six starts. The righty's advanced stats rank him in the 99th percentile and the 89th percentile in chase and whiff percentage, respectively. That will almost certainly spell trouble for a Rangers lineup that chases and whiffs at a higher percentage than most teams in baseball. Improving Schlittler's chances of adding a fourth win to his record is a New York offense that continues to rise to the occasion. Outfielder Aaron Judge has been otherworldly with 11 home runs, and first baseman Ben Rice's .322 batting average has provided a fantastic follow-up punch at the start of the lineup. The Yankees will need every bit of offensive firepower to get on the board against Texas starter Jacob deGrom on Tuesday.

While he is no longer a young flamethrower, deGrom remains one of the premier starting arms in baseball. A 2.13 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP prove it. After striking out nine Pittsburgh Pirates in his last outing, the veteran will have the hefty task of slowing down a Yankees lineup that is second in baseball in home runs. There is some reason for concern in that area, as deGrom allows far above the average percentage of pulled fly balls, the profile most associated with home runs. If New York's batters can put the barrel on the ball a couple of times, always a difficult prospect against deGrom, there might be a couple of home run trots in it for them.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+145)

Rangers +1.5 (-161)

Money line

Yankees -118

Rangers +109

Totals

Over 7.5 (+108)

Under 7.5 (-118)

Note: The above data was collected on April 28, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

New York has been one of the best teams in baseball ATS, going 18-11.

The under is 16-12-1 in New York's games.

Texas has not covered in four straight contests.

The under is 3-1 in that span.

Yankees vs Rangers Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Texas Rangers

Chris Martin, RP - Out.

Carter Baumler, RP - Out.

Luis Curvelo, RP - Out.

Robert Garcia, RP - Out.

Cody Freeman, UTIL - Out.

Wyatt Langford, OF - Out.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction and Pick