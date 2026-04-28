Meet The New York Jets’ 2026 Draft Class

The New York Jets addressed both sides of the ball with premium talents in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Here's a recap of those picks, as well as the rest of their draft class, and what to expect from them as prospects.

First Round, 2nd Overall: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

This spot in the Jets lineup was earmarked for Bailey the second they traded Jermaine Johnson to the Titans back in February. An explosive disruptor, Bailey projects as a total-package edge rusher with high-end speed, first-step quickness, and bend around the edge. He may not reach the same level as a run defender, but his pure pressure production should make him a difference-maker for the Jets defensive front.

First Round, 16th Overall: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Sadiq has a sky-high ceiling due to his pure athletic traits, and should be able to make plays early in his career with pure explosiveness down the field. He can also make people miss and gain yards after the catch. He may need to refine his route-running and techniques to maximize his potential and produce against higher-end defensive backs in coverage, but he has the upside of a big-time No. 1 pass-catching tight end.

First Round, 30th Overall: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Fernando Mendoza's most trusted target at Indiana, Cooper projects as a reliable possession receiver with the route savvy and hands to produce as a volume receiver. He can be a fine safety valve for Geno Smith in the short-term, and for a younger quarterback in the long-term.

Second Round, 50th Overall: CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Ponds can cover with the best of them in terms of his ability to mirror routes, contest throws, and make plays on the ball. His lack of ideal size and length may make him more of a slot corner, but Ponds projects as a starting corner who can compete against and potentially shut down smaller, speedier wideouts.

Fourth Round, 103rd Overall: DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Jackson projects as a nose tackle at the NFL level, a space-eater who can disrupt runs up the middle and push the pocket back on passing downs. He may never develop into a high-end pass-rusher, but he has NFL size and strength and should be able to gain snaps soon in New York.

Fourth Round, 110th Overall: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Klubnik is a worthy gamble on a traits-based quarterback on day 3, especially for a Jets team that is starved for a long-term answer at the position and has Smith ready to start for a year and let the rookie develop. Klubnik has the kind of skill set that some of the elite QBs possess: arm talent, mobility, and the ability to make plays off-platform. It all comes down to decision-making and consistent mechanics in order to maximize his potential and develop him into a starter.

Sixth Round, 188th Overall: G Anez Cooper, Miami

Cooper will need time to develop if he wants to become a starter at the NFL level, but he fits well with a gap-based scheme and can maul people physically. Dylan Parham and Joe Tippmann project as the Jets' starting guards in 2026, but Cooper gives them some insurance and long-term potential.

Seventh Round, 228th Overall: DB VJ Payne, TCU