Closing Time in the Bronx: The Yankees’ Legacy of Excellent Closers

The closer: It's arguably the most glamorous, pressure-packed position in all of professional baseball.

In the modern era, closers get their own introductions, highlight reels, and significant paychecks, helping develop a strong culture around the position. For some teams, namely the New York Yankees, the prestige of being a closer needs no development. Since the save became an official statistic in 1969, the Yankees have had a string of legendary ninth-inning arms, beginning shortly after the position's creation and extending into the modern day.

The Trailblazer: Sparky Lyle

New York's first established closer used to pitch for its biggest rival. Drafted by the Boston Red Sox, Lyle put up five years of good service in Beantown before the Yankees traded first baseman Danny Cater in exchange for the lefty, a move that would prove to be a disastrous one for the Sox.

Lyle immediately got to work for New York in 1972, posting an American League-leading 35 saves. Another 27 saves the next season saw Lyle selected to the All-Star Game, an honor he would receive twice more as a Yankee.

After a 1977 campaign that featured 27 saves, the Cy Young Award, and a World Series victory, he would cede closing duties to the next name on this list after giving New York five years of elite ninth-inning work. Lyle was undeniably one of the scariest, most recognizable bullpen names of his era, one of the few who held both the most prestigious pitching award and a championship ring.

New York's First Great Finisher: Rich 'Goose' Gossage

Giving up work to Rich "Goose" Gossage was nothing to be ashamed about. New York's front office signed the righty in between the 1977 and 1978 seasons, a decision that was immediately rewarded when Gossage closed 27 games while representing the club as an All-Star. In fact, Gossage made the All-Star Game four times in six years while wearing the pinstripes, once during a campaign in which he led the majors with 33 saves.

In a career full of excellent moments, Gossage's play in the 1978 World Series highlighted the most important handful of innings in his career. "Goose" appeared in Games 2, 4, and 6, working two scoreless innings in every single outing. Game 4 was especially notable, as Gossage pitched the ninth and 10th frames, keeping the Dodgers off the scoreboard until the Yankees managed to walk it off in the bottom of the latter inning. The Yankees would go on to capture the title in Game 6, with Gossage recording the final out to secure New York's second championship in a row.

During his time in the Big Apple, Gossage was undoubtedly the most intimidating closer in all of baseball. His fantastic play not only earned him 150 saves in the Bronx but also landed him in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008. Without Gossage, the mythology surrounding New York's closers would not be what it is today.

The Homegrown Kid: Dave Righetti

Filling Gossage's shoes was nearly impossible, but somehow Dave Righetti pulled it off. One of two players featured in this article who played their first major league game with the Yankees, the southpaw began his career as a starter, holding that role for four seasons before moving to the bullpen in 1984, the year after Gossage left the team.

That career transition paid immediate dividends for the Yankees. Righetti saved 31 games in 1985, putting up a ridiculously good 2.34 ERA in the process. The next six years saw more of the same, as Righetti earned 25 or more saves in every season, including a 46-save 1986 campaign. All in all, Righetti finished his time with the Yankees as the franchise leader in saves with 224--and held that mark until one of the all-time greats blew by him.

The GOAT: Mariano Rivera

Finding a player who is clearly the greatest of all time at any position, across any sport, is a rarity. Rivera is one of the few who fit the bill. After a nondescript first two seasons in the majors, the legendary closer exploded for 47 saves in 1997, earning his first All-Star selection.

What followed was a 16-year stretch of dominance that any reliever in professional baseball will likely never replicate. Of those 16 seasons, Rivera amassed 40 or more saves in eight of them, while only finishing below 30 twice, once because of injury. He dominated the game with his combination of a blazing fastball and a cutter that was often described as unhittable, and became known for breaking the bats of those fortunate enough to even make contact with it.

Somehow, Rivera never captured the Cy Young Award, but 13 All-Star selections and five World Series wins were surely consolation enough.

Unlike the other closers on this list, Rivera spent his entire career in the Bronx, endearing him to the fans for both his reliability and loyalty. When it was all said and done, Rivera saved 652 games for the Yankees, blowing Righetti's number out of the water en route to becoming the first player ever to be unanimously elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Tough Acts to Follow