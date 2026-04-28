Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

The battle between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks will continue at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday in Madison Square Garden. Game 5 will break a 2-2 tie, giving whichever team wins it a massive advantage, seeing as teams that capture a 3-2 lead in a series end up winning 84% of the time. Momentum hangs in the balance in one of the most entertaining playoff matchups this year's postseason has had to offer.

Even after a blowout defeat in Game 4, there is not much reason to panic for the Hawks. Atlanta shot an abysmal 24% from beyond the arc in that contest, a number that will almost always lead to a big loss, especially when paired with New York's 45% shooting from deep. Both numbers are likely to fall closer to average in Game 5, which should allow the Hawks to keep things much closer. However, the trip back to the Empire State looms large, as the Knicks have been one of the toughest home teams in basketball throughout this campaign. Taking a series lead for the second time will require a near-perfect showing from head coach Quin Snyder's squad on Tuesday.

Heading back home is surely a welcome change for the Knicks, but the problems that caused them to drop two contests will almost certainly continue to follow them back to Madison Square Garden, just as they did in Game 4. Forward Karl Anthony-Towns found himself in foul trouble as he tried to slow down Atlanta star Jalen Johnson, and guard Jalen Brunson was continually hunted in the pick-and-roll on defense. Additionally, forward Mikal Bridges failed to play well, again ceding work to guard Miles McBride. Brunson's offensive output has helped offset many of those issues, but if they continue to arise, they will be attacked and exposed, either in this series or the next.

Spread

Hawks +6.5 (-107)

Knicks -6.5 (-103)

Money line

Hawks +208

Knicks -235

Totals

Over 213.5 (-105)

Under 213.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 28, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hawks vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Hawks are 2-2 ATS this series.

Atlanta was 24-19 ATS when playing on the road in the regular season.

The under is 3-1 in Atlanta's playoff games.

New York went 28-14 ATS at Madison Square Garden this season.

The over went 20-18 when the Knicks were home favorites throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

Hawks vs Knicks Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks

Jock Landale, C - Out.

New York Knicks

No injuries of note.

Hawks vs Knicks Prediction and Pick