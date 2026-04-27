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New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Odds, Spread, and Total

With their eight-game winning streak snapped over the weekend, the Yankees now head to Arlington to start a new one as they open a three-game series against the Rangers on…

Laura Bernheim
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 26: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)
Maria Lysaker/Getty Images

With their eight-game winning streak snapped over the weekend, the Yankees now head to Arlington to start a new one as they open a three-game series against the Rangers on Monday night. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. EST at Globe Life Field, with the game broadcast on MLB.TV and YES.

New York (18-10) still boasts the best record in the American League despite suffering a 7-4 loss to Houston on Sunday. The defeat ended an eight-game winning streak and prompted the Yankees to option starting pitcher Luis Gil to Triple-A. The offense remains explosive, with Aaron Judge celebrating his 34th birthday on Sunday with his 10th home run of the season. 

Left-handed ace Max Fried (3-1, 2.40 ERA) will take the mound after a brilliant last outing, tossing eight scoreless innings with nine strikeouts against Boston.

Texas (14-14) hopes to defend its home turf after dropping two of three games to the Athletics over the weekend. Third baseman Josh Jung has sparked the Rangers' lineup of late by hitting a scorching .378 over his last 21 games. He recently jumped up to the cleanup spot to support Corey Seager (six home runs) and offseason acquisition Brandon Nimmo.

The Rangers will send out right-hander Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.97 ERA), who showed flashes of dominance in his last start against Pittsburgh before unraveling in the fifth inning. He holds a winless record and a 6.48 ERA in two career starts against the Yankees.

Spread

  • Yankees -1.5 (-110)
  • Rangers +1.5 (-110)

Money line

  • Yankees -186
  • Rangers +156

Total

  • Over 8 (-115)
  • Under 8 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Yankees are 10-5 against the spread in road games.
  • The Rangers are 6-6 against the spread when playing at home.
  • The Yankees have won eight of their last nine outings, going 5-1 in their last six on the road.
  • The total has gone under in five of the last seven Rangers games.
  • The Yankees are 4-2 against the Rangers in the last six meetings overall.
  • The Rangers have won four of the last five home matchups against the Yankees.

Yankees vs Rangers Injury Reports

Yankees

  • Giancarlo Stanton, DH — Day to day (calf).
  • Anthony Volpe, SS — 10-day IL (shoulder).
  • Carlos Rodon, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).
  • Gerrit Cole, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).
  • Clarke Schmidt, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Rangers

  • Carter Baumler, RP — 15-day IL (intercostal).
  • Cody Bradford, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).
  • Robert Garcia, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).
  • Wyatt Langford, LF — 10-day IL (forearm).
  • Luis Curvelo, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder).
  • Cody Freeman, 3B — 10-day IL (back).

Yankees vs Rangers Predictions and Picks

"This matchup favors the New York Yankees. Fried enters tomorrow's contest with a 2.40 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP, illustrating elite command on the mound this season. Conversely, Leiter has been inconsistent at times in 2026, which is concerning when facing a New York Yankees lineup led by Judge and Rice. With New York holding the pitching edge and the more reliable offense, I am backing the New York Yankees on the moneyline in this game." — Hans Geevers, PickDawgz

Best Bet: Yankees 

The Yankees enjoy a huge starting pitching advantage. Fried has been dominant, posting a 2.40 ERA and a microscopic 0.77 WHIP over 41.1 innings. He faces a Texas lineup featuring key left-handed bats like Seager and Nimmo, who are hitting a combined 6-for-51 (.117) against Fried in their careers. With the Yankees' offense leading the majors in power (43 home runs) and entering this matchup with a 10-5 road record, we'll back the stronger starter and batting order.

New York YankeesTexas Rangers
Laura BernheimWriter
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