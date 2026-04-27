Giants Earn High Praise Across The Board For Their Draft

The 2026 draft is in the books. And it is hard to picture it going better for John Harbaugh in his first year with the Giants. They drew high praise from around the NFL Media world for their draft class, especially for their night 1 haul, where they landed a dynamic Edge Rusher and an OG with Pro Bowl Upside.

Here Is How The Draft Went For The Giants

Round 1, Pick No. 5 - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick No. 10 - Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

Round 2, Pick No. 37 - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Round 3, Pick No. 74 - Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Round 6, Pick No. 186 - Bobby Jamison-Travis, DL, Auburn

Round 6, Pick. No. 192 (from MIA) - J.C. Davis, OL, Illinois

Round 6, Pick No. 193 (from DAL) - Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

Day 1

Reese has amazing tools. He mostly played Off-Ball Linebacker in College, but scouts think he can be an All-Pro-level edge rusher. Reese said the Giants plan to use him in "unique" ways, which means he might serve a hybrid role moving inside and out where it suits the defense.

Mauigoa was a tackle in College. But his profile can easily project inside as a guard. The Giants already have an All-Pro VCaliber LT, now they might have an All-Pro LG. The surest way to give Jaxson Dart the chance to be great is to protect him. And for the first time in a while, the Giants' O-Line is starting to come together.

Day 2

Hood is a corner that many thought was worth a first-round pick. Instead, he falls to the second. He didn't come away with many picks in College, but he consistently shuts down his man. Secondary help was the Giants' biggest need on offense, and Hood should give them a guy they can stick out there every week and feel great about.

Meanwhile, Fields feels like the perfect complement to Malik Nabers. He is a big-bodied WR who knows how to use his body and long arms. His catch radius is incredible, which should be a big help to Dart as he tries to improve his deep ball accuracy.

They did have to give up a lot to get him, though. They traded away their 4th and 5th round picks, plus a 2027 4th, to move back into the 3rd round to snag him. So clearly, they are very high on him.

Day 3

Because of the trade-up for Fields, the Giants did not have a pick until the 6th round. But they did make some interesting picks.

They needed an NT after trading Dexter Lawrence. Jamison-Travis could be the answer. He is a massive man. But conditioning is an issue.