Red Bull New York vs FC Cincinnati: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Red Bulls will face a very different kind of Orange and Blue than supporters are used to watching when Red Bull New York visits FC Cincinnati inside TQL Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday.

We are accustomed to a classy, responsible Cincinnati team winning many of its MLS matches. The 2026 squad is sloppy, irresponsible, and defensively porous by comparison. But make no mistake, Saturday's hosts can still bag a bundle of goals. Cincinnati's wild 4-4 draw with New York City FC on Wednesday night was more evidence that the Orange and Blue's slump has affected everything but the attack.

Cincinnati's scores aren't the only reason that Las Vegas is treating TQL's kickoff like Ronaldo versus Lewandowski. New York's matches are producing their own “snowman” goal totals due to the Red Bulls' talent combined with inexperience. Both traits were obvious in Wednesday's 4-4 tie with DC United, in which the Red Bulls scored four times on five on-target shots, but gave up a hat trick to Tai Baribo. It shouldn't be any surprise that goal-total bets of Over (2.5) for Saturday are selling at 1-to-2 prices.

Red Bull New York vs FC Cincinnati Betting Trends

Cincinnati has allowed 26 goals in seven games across all competitions.

Red Bull New York has allowed 18 goals in its last five MLS games.

Betting totals went over in six of the previous nine encounters.

Red Bull New York vs FC Cincinnati Injury Reports

Red Bull New York

Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Utility player Cameron Harper is questionable with a knee injury.

Defender Justin Che is out with a hamstring injury.

FC Cincinnati

Forward Kristian Fletcher is out with a knee injury.

Defender Matthew Miazga is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Obinna Nwobodo is out with a leg injury.

Defender Miles Robinson is questionable with a leg injury.

Red Bull New York vs FC Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

Is the Cincy soccer media at its wits' end, or merely happy that the Orange and Blue escaped Yankee Stadium with a point? It probably helps FC Cincinnati's case that this week's draw was earned through a comeback as opposed to a blown lead. Field Level Media points out that another kind of comeback impacted FC Cincinnati this week when striker Kevin Denkey scored a brace “in his return from a suspension.” Denkey's return can only make O/U lines tick higher for this weekend's contest.

New York overwhelmed Cincinnati 4-2 in Harrison three weeks ago. Paced by early goals from strikers Julian Hall and Emil Forsberg, the Red Bulls pressured the Orange and Blue into an own-goal in the 65th minute that became the fixture's winning tally. Cincinnati's veteran back Alvas Powell earned a red-card booking as added time was elapsing, further precipitating the bad slump of an ordinarily proud brand.