New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will look to keep the good times rolling when they face the Houston Astros at 8:10 p.m. EST on Friday. After a successful trip to Boston that saw them sweep the Red Sox, the Yankees will attempt to stretch their win streak to seven games here. Meanwhile, things have been much bumpier for Houston, with the Astros embarking on losing streaks of eight and four games, separated by only a couple of wins. Stealing two of their last three against the Cleveland Guardians has them on the right track, but a significantly tougher challenge awaits here.

One of, if not the, most improved players in baseball so far has been New York starter Will Warren. After a middling 2025, Warren has posted a 2.49 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP through five starts, most recently limiting the Kansas City Royals to two runs over seven innings while earning 11 strikeouts. If the Yankees' recent offense is any indication, Warren will need to have a similar game to extend the team's win streak. Despite sweeping the Sox, the vast majority of New York's bats have been on the downswing, including the previously scorching first baseman Ben Rice. The pressure is on Warren on Friday.

After an abysmal 2025, most expected Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. to return to form this season. Through four starts, he has done anything but, putting up a 6.20 ERA over four appearances. With declines in both his velocity and break, it is fair to expect McCullers to continue to struggle, even if he does improve from that abysmal ERA. There is even a downside to McCullers' home-field advantage, as the offense set to support him has experienced a significant drop in every major batting statistic when hitting in Daikin Park. It is hard to find many silver linings as the Astros welcome one of the hottest teams in baseball to Houston.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+112)

Astros +1.5 (-123)

Money line

Yankees -139

Astros +129

Totals

Over 9 (-106)

Under 9 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

New York's streak of covers extended to six games with its sweep of the Red Sox.

The under has cashed in five of those contests.

The Astros are 2-5 ATS in their last seven.

The over has the inverse record in those games, going 5-2.

Yankees vs Astros Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Ryan Weathers, SP - Paternity Leave.

Houston Astros

Hunter Brown, SP - Out.

Tatsuya Imai, SP - Out.

Cristian Javier, SP - Out.

Bennett Sousa, RP - Out.

Nate Pearson, RP - Out.

Josh Hader, RP - Out.

Jeremy Pena, SS - Out.

Joey Loperfido, LF - Out.

Jake Meyers, CF - Out.

Taylor Trammell, OF - Out.

Dustin Harris, OF - Questionable.

Zach Dezenzo, 1B - Out.

Nick Allen, UTIL - Out.

Yankees vs Astros Prediction and Pick