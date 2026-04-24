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New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will look to keep the good times rolling when they face the Houston Astros at 8:10 p.m. EST on Friday. After a successful trip to Boston…

Ezra Bernstein
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Cody Bellinger #35, Trent Grisham #12 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees congratulate each other after their 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 23, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will look to keep the good times rolling when they face the Houston Astros at 8:10 p.m. EST on Friday. After a successful trip to Boston that saw them sweep the Red Sox, the Yankees will attempt to stretch their win streak to seven games here. Meanwhile, things have been much bumpier for Houston, with the Astros embarking on losing streaks of eight and four games, separated by only a couple of wins. Stealing two of their last three against the Cleveland Guardians has them on the right track, but a significantly tougher challenge awaits here.

One of, if not the, most improved players in baseball so far has been New York starter Will Warren. After a middling 2025, Warren has posted a 2.49 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP through five starts, most recently limiting the Kansas City Royals to two runs over seven innings while earning 11 strikeouts. If the Yankees' recent offense is any indication, Warren will need to have a similar game to extend the team's win streak. Despite sweeping the Sox, the vast majority of New York's bats have been on the downswing, including the previously scorching first baseman Ben Rice. The pressure is on Warren on Friday.

After an abysmal 2025, most expected Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. to return to form this season. Through four starts, he has done anything but, putting up a 6.20 ERA over four appearances. With declines in both his velocity and break, it is fair to expect McCullers to continue to struggle, even if he does improve from that abysmal ERA. There is even a downside to McCullers' home-field advantage, as the offense set to support him has experienced a significant drop in every major batting statistic when hitting in Daikin Park. It is hard to find many silver linings as the Astros welcome one of the hottest teams in baseball to Houston.

Spread

  • Yankees -1.5 (+112)
  • Astros +1.5 (-123)

Money line

  • Yankees -139
  • Astros +129

Totals

  • Over 9 (-106)
  • Under 9 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • New York's streak of covers extended to six games with its sweep of the Red Sox.
  • The under has cashed in five of those contests.
  • The Astros are 2-5 ATS in their last seven.
  • The over has the inverse record in those games, going 5-2.

Yankees vs Astros Injury Reports

New York Yankees

  • Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.
  • Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.
  • Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.
  • Ryan Weathers, SP - Paternity Leave.

Houston Astros

  • Hunter Brown, SP - Out.
  • Tatsuya Imai, SP - Out.
  • Cristian Javier, SP - Out.
  • Bennett Sousa, RP - Out.
  • Nate Pearson, RP - Out.
  • Josh Hader, RP - Out.
  • Jeremy Pena, SS - Out.
  • Joey Loperfido, LF - Out.
  • Jake Meyers, CF - Out.
  • Taylor Trammell, OF - Out.
  • Dustin Harris, OF - Questionable.
  • Zach Dezenzo, 1B - Out.
  • Nick Allen, UTIL - Out.

Yankees vs Astros Prediction and Pick

With the longest injury list in baseball, it is no surprise that the Astros' bats have struggled. Three starters will be missing from their usual spots in a lineup that can seldom afford to lose anyone. Warren should be able to pilot the Yankees to a win against a hobbled Houston team with minimal run support from his own hitters. Take New York to continue its winning streak.

Houston AstrosNew York Yankees
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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