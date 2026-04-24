New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread, and Totals

After a nail-biting Game 3, the New York Knicks will face the Atlanta Hawks in a critical Game 4 at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday. Consecutive defeats at the hands of the upstart Hawks have New York on extremely thin ice, and to make things worse, they will have to play on the road once again on Saturday. Teams that lead a series 3-1 end up advancing just over 95% of the time, so this contest is essentially a must-win game for the Knicks.

Game 3 saw a couple of interesting adjustments from New York coach Mike Brown. Instead of giving his starters the lion's share of minutes, Brown called upon backup guard Miles McBride, giving him 31 minutes while forward Mikal Bridges only played 21. The man who cost the Knicks five first-round picks looked completely lost during his time on the floor, shooting only three times and ending the night without a single point. McBride, like star guard Jalen Brunson, is a defensive liability, one that Brown can hardly afford with Brunson and forward Karl Anthony-Towns already on the floor. With Bridges' ineffectiveness and McBride's defensive struggles, the Knicks have serious rotational questions to answer here.

The main beneficiary of New York's poor defensive backcourt has been Atlanta guard CJ McCollum. The veteran followed up a 32-point Game 2 with a 23-point Game 3, including a clutch pull-up jumper to put the Hawks up a point with 12 seconds remaining. As long as Brunson is on the floor, the Hawks will force him to switch onto McCollum, a strategy that has already paid dividends for head coach Quin Snyder. Another standout has been guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has consistently hounded Brunson on defense, forcing a key turnover at the end of Game 3 that flipped the script in Atlanta's favor. The Hawks are in the driver's seat now, and one more game in front of their fans offers the opportunity to bring themselves painfully close to advancing out of the first round.

Spread

Knicks -1.5 (-109)

Hawks +1.5 (-101)

Money line

Knicks -121

Hawks +114

Totals

Over 214 (-109)

Under 214 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on April 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Hawks Betting Trends

The Knicks have failed to cover in each defeat.

The under is 1-2 in New York's playoff games.

Atlanta is 3-2 ATS in their last five games, including the regular season.

The under shares the same record in the Hawks' last five.

Knicks vs Hawks Injury Reports

New York Knicks

No injuries of note.

Atlanta Hawks

Jock Landale, C - Out.

Knicks vs Hawks Prediction and Pick