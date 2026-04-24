Montreal vs New York City FC Odds, Spread, and Total

Montreal will look to make it two wins in a row as they battle New York City FC on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Montreal is 2-0-6 and 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat Red Bull New York at home 4-1. Montreal led 2-0 at the half, scored early in the second half, gave up an own goal at the 53-minute mark, and scored their fourth goal at the 77-minute mark. Montreal lost in possession 68.2%-31.8%, but won in shots on goal 6-1. Both teams had three yellow cards and Montreal lost in corner kick chances 7-2.

New York City FC is 3-3-3 and tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They just tied with FC Cincinnati at home 4-4. It was a back-and-forth first half as Montreal led 2-1 at halftime. From there, they built a two-goal lead and Cincy cut the deficit to 3-2 at the 65-minute mark. NY FC made it 4-2 at the 79-minute mark and went on to give up two goals in 90-minute stoppage time. Just a brutal way to go from a win and three points to a draw and just one point. New York City FC won in possession 55.3%-44.7 and in shots on goal 9-6. They won in shot attempts 17-12, but lost on corner kicks 4-2.

Montreal vs New York City FC Betting Trends

CF Montreal is 1-4 in their last five games.

CF Montreal is 1-4 in their last five games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in two of CF Montreal's last two games at home.

NYCFC is 0-3 in their last three games.

NYCFC is 1-4 in their last five games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in three of NYCFC's last five games.

Montreal vs New York City FC Injury Reports

Montreal

None

New York City FC

Drew Baiera, D - leg

Alonso Martinez, F - leg

Max Murray, F - leg

Andres Perea, MF - leg

Montreal vs New York City FC Predictions and Picks

Montreal has a goal differential of minus eight, and the offense has been trending up in its recent home games. They are 27th in goal difference, tied for 17th in goals scored, tied 23rd in assists, and tied 26th in goals conceded. Prince Owusu leads the team with five goals, and in his last match, he recorded one goal and three assists. This team is 1-0-2 in April and both sides of the ball have been all over the place.

New York City FC has a goal differential of plus four and hasn't won an MLS match since mid-March. They are tied for eighth in goal difference, fourth in goals scored, tied sixth in assists, and tied for 16th in goals conceded. Nicolas Fernandez leads the team with eight goals, and in his last match, he scored two goals. This team is 0-2-2 in April and they will be playing on just three days' rest.



Best Bet: NY FC Money line