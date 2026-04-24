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Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

It had been nearly a month since the New York Mets won consecutive contests, something they finally managed to achieve with their win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night….

Ezra Bernstein
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets walks up to bat during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Heather Khalifa/Getty Images)
Heather Khalifa/Getty Images

It had been nearly a month since the New York Mets won consecutive contests, something they finally managed to achieve with their win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night. Now, they will attempt to make it three in a row when the Colorado Rockies come to town at 7:10 p.m. EST on Friday. A second straight beatable opponent should allow New York to continue to put its losing streak behind it. 

It is quite rare to see a starting pitcher with a WHIP over 2.00, especially over multiple outings. Colorado starter Michael Lorenzen has somehow managed to be one of the few guys to manage holding a 2.12 WHIP without being sent down to the minor leagues, an indication of how thin the Rockies' rotation is. To be fair, the righty will almost certainly return to playable form at some point, but the majority of times he has stepped on the mound in 2026, he has endangered Colorado's chances of winning. The Mets have shown a tiny bit of life at the plate, and a contest against Lorenzen is an excellent opportunity to continue to do so.

In a profoundly Mets-like twist of fate, as soon as star slugger Juan Soto returned to the lineup, shortstop Francisco Lindor was sent to the injured list. Obviously, having everybody healthy is ideal, but the exchange is a good one for a team desperately in search of offense, as Soto's .351 batting average represents a significant upgrade over Lindor's .226 mark. Coinciding with Soto's second contest back in the lineup is the presence of ace Freddy Peralta, who will attempt to improve on a 4.05 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP against a Colorado lineup that has proven to be shockingly difficult to deal with.

Spread

  • Rockies +1.5 (-111)
  • Mets -1.5 (+105)

Money line

  • Rockies +190
  • Mets -200

Totals

  • Over 7.5 (-103)
  • Under 7.5 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on April 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Rockies have been one of the best teams in baseball ATS, going 16-9 this season.
  • The under has been equally as effective in Colorado's games, sharing the same record as the Rockies.
  • New York has now covered in two straight games.
  • The under is 3-2 in New York's last five contests.

Rockies vs Mets Prediction and Pick

Colorado Rockies

  • Kyle Freeland, SP - Out.
  • Ryan Feltner, SP - Questionable.
  • Jimmy Herget, RP - Paternity Leave.
  • Willi Castro, 2B - Questionable.

New York Mets

  • AJ Minter, RP - Out.
  • Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.
  • Francisco Lindor, SS - Out.
  • Jared Young, UTIL - Out.

Rockies vs Mets Prediction and Pick

It is a huge shock to see that it only takes eight total runs to crack the over in this game. With a matchup against Lorenzen, the Mets have a solid chance at shattering that on their own, and the Rockies can be counted on to cross home plate a handful of times. Peralta has not been a shutdown arm for New York, and neither bullpen is particularly reliable. Take the over.

Colorado RockiesNew York Mets
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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