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Jets Trade Up To 30th, Take WR Omar Cooper Jr.

The Jets snuck back into the first round to make their third pick of the night in the first round and select Cooper out of Indiana.

Matt Dolloff
COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Omar Cooper Jr. #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs with the ball after making a catch in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 01, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The New York Jets made the final trade in a night filled with them in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They moved from the second round up to the first, selecting Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. with the 30th overall pick.

A top weapon for Heisman winner and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza for the national champions, Cooper led the Hoosiers with 69 catches and 937 receiving yards as a junior in 2025, racking up 13 touchdown catches in the process. He famously caught 10 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns in a 73-0 win over Indiana State last season, and caught five for 71 in the national championship game against Miami.

Cooper's draft profile at NFL.com describes him as a "big, strong target whose two-year rise is bolstered by translatable tape." He mainly played slot receiver at Indiana, but at 6 feet and 199 pounds with excellent play strength and a physical demeanor, he can play on the outside as well. He projects as a reliable slot target for the Jets as a rookie, with upside as a No. 1 volume receiver.

The Jets made three picks in the first round Thursday night, starting second overall with the selection of Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. They first bolstered their offense with tight end Kenyon Sadiq at 16th overall, then traded picks 33 and 179 to move up to 30 and get Cooper.

The Jets re-acquired quarterback Geno Smith earlier in the off-season. He will certainly be happy with the new weapons to work with, and they have upside on the offensive line as well. Between that and the team's many defensive reinforcements, head coach Aaron Glenn has a big opportunity to bounce back from a horrid season and make the Jets a more competitive team. If they can't compete in 2026, the scrutiny will likely lie squarely on their coach and QB.

Next: Full NFL Draft Results From The First Round

New York JetsNFL DraftOmar Cooper
Matt DolloffWriter
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