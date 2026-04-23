New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will look to land a sweep of the Boston Red Sox when they face off at 6:10 p.m. EST on Thursday. New York's pitching staff has dominated the series so far, holding Boston to a single run over two contests to help the Yankees regain early control of the AL East. Meanwhile, the Sox are meandering in the cellar of the division with a 9-15 record, a mark that constitutes one of the most disappointing starts in all of baseball.

Looking to bury the Sox further is New York starter Cam Schlittler. The young righty is coming off six shutout innings against the Kansas City Royals, an achievement that lowered his ERA to 1.95. Already one of the hottest pitchers in the American League, Schlittler seems likely to get even hotter against a Boston team in the middle of a horrible slump. Unfortunately, the Yankees have not been much better on offense, but consistent long-ball hitting throughout the lineup has allowed New York to win a couple of close ones in a row.

The absence of that home run ability has been a major reason for Boston's inefficiency at the plate. The Red Sox have hit only 13 homers, tied for the lowest number in baseball with the San Francisco Giants. Without any sort of consistent power, any sort of reasonable deficit feels like an insurmountable obstacle. Manager Alex Cora's pitching staff has been unable to guide the club to victories on its own, a trend that will likely continue here, as an injury to starter Sonny Gray has left the Sox without a starter. Boston will turn to its bullpen to handle all nine innings, relying on its relievers to deny New York's home run hitters a chance to change the game for the third night in a row.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+116)

Red Sox +1.5 (-126)

Money line

Yankees -141

Red Sox +129

Totals

Over 8.5 (-105)

Under 8.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

New York extended its streak of covers to five games with its last victory.

The under is 4-1 in that span.

Conversely, Boston is only 1-4 ATS in its last five.

The under is 3-2 in Boston's last five contests.

Yankees vs Red Sox Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Ryan Weathers, SP - Paternity Leave.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray, SP - Out.

Justin Slaten, RP - Out.

Roman Anthony, OF - Questionable.

Romy Gonzalez, UTIL - Out.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction and Pick