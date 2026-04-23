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Minnesota Twins vs New York Mets: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Minnesota Twins look to win the rubber match against the New York Mets, who just ended a 12-game losing streak. First pitch is Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. EST….

Michael Garaventa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets follows through on his eighth-inning base hit against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field on April 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins look to win the rubber match against the New York Mets, who just ended a 12-game losing streak. First pitch is Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. EST.

The Twins are 12-12 and third in the AL Central Division. They lost Game 2, 3-2. Minnesota never led in this game and put up seven hits and one error. They were down early and able to come back twice, but gave up the game-winning run in the eighth. The hits came from the top and bottom of the lineup, with Byron Buxton leading the way on offense with a home run.

The Mets are 8-16 and tied for last in the NL East Division. For the first time in nearly two weeks, New York has won a game and will try to take the series. They had just enough offense with eight hits and the bullpen didn't blow the lead as they did in Game 1. Most of the lineup had at least one hit and Francisco Lindor led the way on offense with two hits, one run scored, and one RBI.

Spread

  • Twins -1.5 (+155)
  • Mets +1.5 (-169) 

Money line

  • Twins -109
  • Mets +101

Total

  • OVER 7.5 (-104)
  • UNDER 7.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Mets Betting Trends

  • The total has gone OVER in eight of Minnesota's last 11 games.
  • Minnesota is 1-5 SU in its last six games.
  • Minnesota is 4-2 SU in its last six games against the NY Mets.
  • The total has gone UNDER in six of the NY Mets' last nine games.
  • NY Mets are 1-12 SU in their last 13 games.
  • NY Mets are 1-6 SU in their last seven games at home.

Twins vs Mets Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

  • None

New York Mets

  • Francisco Lindor, SS - Day-to-day
  • Jorge Polanco, 2B - 10-day il
  • Jared Young, LF - 10-day il

Twins vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Minnesota is eighth in runs, 22nd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 15th in ERA. Josh Bell leads the team in batting average and RBIs. The Twins are 5-6 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. In this series, Minnesota has only led for one inning and it was the ninth in Game 1. The Twins will look to get the bats going early and play with the lead a little more in the finale.

On the mound for the Twins is Joe Ryan, who is (2-2), with a 3.29 ERA. He has two straight quality starts and has given up two runs or fewer in four of his five outings.

New York is 30th in runs, 26th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 18th in ERA. Bo Bichette leads the team in RBI's. The Mets are 4-7 at home and 1-9 in their last 10 games. Half of the losses in their long skid were close and low scoring. New York is happy to finally win a close game again, but the offense needs to get going if they want to start stacking up the wins.

On the mound for the Mets is Christian Scott, who is (0-0), with a 0.00 ERA. He pitched for New York in 2024 and had a 0-3 record. In nine starts, three of them were quality ones and in most of his outings, he gave up two to three runs.

Best Bet: Twins Money line

Minnesota will look to get the bats going early against Scott, who hasn't pitched in the big leagues in two years. Ryan is averaging six strikeouts a game and the Mets below average lineup just lost Lindor to an injury.

Minnesota TwinsNew York Mets
Michael GaraventaWriter
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