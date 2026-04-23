Jets Take TE Kenyon Sadiq With 16th Overall Pick

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 09: Kenyon Sadiq #18 of the Oregon Ducks runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter of the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 09, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With the 2nd overall pick, the Jets took a dangerous pass rusher to bolster their defense. So with pick 16, they went the opposite way and added someone who could transform their offense. With the 16th overall pick, the Jets landed one of the most dynamic playmakers in this draft, TE Kenyon Sadiq.

Sadiq racked up 560 yards and 8 TDs with Oregon last season. They pair him with Garrett Wilson to give the Jets a dangeorus pass catching duo.

QB is still a question mark. But after the Rams took Ty Simpson, there was no QB worth spending a 1st on. Instead, the Jets avoid falling into the trap of chasing their QB need and are building up their roster. Now, whenever they land their next franchise QB, they know he will have the weapons to work with.

The Jets are projected to have 3 1st round picks next season. 2027 is projected to be a much better draft for QBs. Focusing on bolstering their defense and building an offense outside the QB position is the right choice for the Jets in this draft.

They have a way to go to being contenders. But they added two players in this draft with superstar upside. We learned in the past two seasons that having a prototypical superstar QB is not the only way to win. If you build a great roster and get the right QB, you can do great things.