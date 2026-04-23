Giants Bolster O-Line By Selecting Francis Mauigoa 10th Overall

Great teams build on the line of scrimmage. O-Line and D-Line. That is exactly what John Harbaugh plans to do as he takes the reins of the Giants organization. After taking an Edge Rusher 5th overall, they took O-Lineman Francis Mauigoa. Signalling the Giants' plan to rebuild their organization the right way.

Francis Mauigoa was a star for Miami on their run to being runners-up last season. He allowed just 2 sacks and only 10 pressures.

The Giants are pretty set at LT with Andrew Thomas blossoming into one of the best Tackles in the league. In the off-season, they re-signed Jermaine Eluemunor to be their RT, giving him $39 million over 3 years.

So it is unclear where Francis Mauigoa fits outside. But many scouts think he has the versatility to slide inside. And then maybe 3 years from now, he slides out to RT. Or if he is good enough inside, he could just stick there.

A line featuring those 3 players is a good start to setting Jaxson Dart up for success. His rookie year was marred by injuries. But there is nothing better for a young QB, or even an old one, than a great O-Line. At least on paper, the Giants' O-line looks like it could be great.

So now their O-Line is set, their Edge Rush room is stacked, they have a clear-cut WR1, and it looks like they have their franchise QB.

That is good start for Harbaugh to turn the Giants around. Outside of one season under Brian Daboll, it has been a while since the Giants saw real success. Only the Jets have a worse Win-Loss record over the past 10 years.