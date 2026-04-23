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Giants Add To Already Stacked D-Line With Pick Of Arvell Reese

Sometimes the best thing you can do in the draft is add to something that is already a strength. The Giants’ Edge Rush room already features players like Brian Burns,…

Dylan MacKinnon
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 29: Arvell Reese #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against Giovanni el-Hadi #58 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Sometimes the best thing you can do in the draft is add to something that is already a strength. The Giants' Edge Rush room already features players like Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Now it gets even deeper. With the 5th overall pick, the Giants selected Arvell Reese out of Ohio State.

Many scouts think Reese has the highest upside in the draft. His athletic profile projects him as an elite player off the Edge. But unlike the 2nd overall pick, David Bailey, his traits have yet to turn into elite production. The Jets opted for the safety of Bailey. 3 picks later, the Giants took a chance on the upside that Reese provides.

Reese had 7.5 sacks in his college career. He only played defensive snaps in 2 seasons, and spent most of his time as an Off-Ball Linebacker. But scouts think the best use of his skills is on the outside.

But with how deep the Giants' Edge Rush room is, maybe they use him inside. If he is going to get on the field as much as you want the 5th overall pick to, he might have to play Inside, and occasionally rotate outside. Wherever they use him, a player with his traits can be a weapon on defense.

In his post-draft interview, Reese said the Giants told him they plan to use him in all types of unique ways. So perhaps he will fill a hybrid role moving inside and outside as the Giants see fit.

The Giants lost their rock in the middle of that D-Line, Dexter Lawrence. There was no DT at pick 5 who projects to a Dexter Lawrence-type player. So instead, the Giants make the outside of the line even better.

The Giants' D-Line is going to be a dangerous force. They still have other work to do. But this pick is a sign that new Head Coach John Harbaugh is bringing in a new era of Giants football, and that new era means getting after the QB more than any other team. Now they have to figure out how to use this many weapons.

New York Giants
Dylan MacKinnonWriter
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