Red Bull New York vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

Red Bull New York will try to stabilize a see-saw spring when DC United visits for a kickoff this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Supporters expect some inconsistency from such a young lineup as Michael Bradley is managing on the pitch this season. But as of the upcoming ninth round of play, the Red Bulls are setting a new “standard” in having no standards at all. Red Bull followed its noble 2-2 draw with Inter Miami and a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Riverhounds with a dreadful performance against CF Montreal last Saturday, giving up three goals in the first 49 minutes of a 4-1 L'Impact win while falling to 3-2-3 for the MLS campaign.

Red Bull is fortunate to host such a lifeless team as DC United on Wednesday. The 2-4-4 visitors are winless in their last five matches across all competitions, still smarting from an embarrassing Round-of-32 defeat to lower-tier One Knoxville in the US Open Cup last week. New York is an oddsmaker's favorite to beat Austin at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Favorite's status didn't help Red Bull at all against Montreal.

Red Bull New York vs DC United Betting Trends

Red Bull is only 1-2-1 in the previous four encounters.

Totals have gone under in four of the last five meetings.

DC United has merely one road win since last August.

Red Bull New York vs DC United Injury Reports

Red Bull New York

Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Utility player Cameron Harper is doubtful with a knee injury.

Defender Justin Che is out with a hamstring injury.

DC United

Forward Hakim Karamoko is questionable due to an illness.

Defender Sean Nealis is out with a shoulder injury.

Forward Gabriel Segal is out with a calf injury.

Striker Tai Baribo is questionable with a thigh injury.

Forward Louis Munteanu is questionable with a thigh injury.

Red Bull New York vs DC United Predictions and Picks

DC United isn't known for great attacking with its top corps of forwards. Regardless, the club has a valid excuse for its extreme lack of scoring punch in DC's newest winless skid. Striker Tai Baribo, DC's prize acquisition, is dealing with injury issues that are ill-timed, considering all of the Eagles' forwards who are sitting out. DC has no goals in its last four MLS games, and it lost the tournament tilt that it scored in.

The Lethbridge Herald's recap of Red Bull versus L'Impact offers clues to blue-collar teams' tactical means of slowing down New York, which is led by teenage attackers such as Julian Hall. By inserting “three defensive midfielders,” Montreal was able to restrict Red Bull's ambitious offense before countering. It may be a while before Red Bull becomes patient enough as a road team.