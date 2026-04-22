New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

Fans will get the second game of a classic series when the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox at 6:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday. New York stretched its win streak to four on Tuesday despite playing in hostile territory, beating Boston 4-0. As the final scoreboard indicates, the Red Sox continue to struggle offensively, with a single good offensive showing throughout their last five contests. A rebound cannot come soon enough for the Sox, who are now 9-14 on the year.

With ace Max Fried on the mound, the Yankees are likely to delay an offensive resurgence from their rival for another game. Even with a poor last outing against the Los Angeles Angels, Fried's 2.97 ERA and 0.81 WHIP stand out as excellent numbers. Helping matters is the fact that the Red Sox have been slightly worse against left-handed pitching this season, earning a lower batting average, OBP, and slugging percentage against southpaws. On the offensive side of things, New York is reverting back to its hot start, largely thanks to the emergence of first baseman Ben Rice and his eight home runs. Things are back to clicking for the Yankees, a prospect that should inspire fear in all of their AL East rivals, not just the Sox.

It is not often that two good lefties get to face off, but Ranger Suarez's presence on the bump will make it so on Wednesday. The high-priced offseason acquisition is coming off his best outing of the season, pitching eight innings of shutout ball against the Detroit Tigers. Another such outing is not entirely out of the question, as the Yankees have experienced the same drop in statistics against left-handers as the Sox have, making this a plus matchup for Suarez. Boston has already lost two series in a row, making this a critical opportunity to avoid making it three as an important stretch of AL East road games looms on the horizon.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+126)

Red Sox +1.5 (-143)

Money line

Yankees -132

Red Sox +122

Totals

Over 7.5 (-111)

Under 7.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on April 22, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

New York's streak of covers extended to four with its win on Tuesday.

The under is 3-1 in that span.

Conversely, the Red Sox are 1-4 ATS in their last five.

The over is 3-2 over those five contests.

Yankees vs Red Sox Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray, SP - Out.

Justin Slaten, RP - Out.

Triston Casas, 1B - Out.

Romy Gonzalez, UTIL - Out.

Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction and Pick