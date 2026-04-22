Minnesota Twins vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

Tough times keep getting tougher for the New York Mets. After choking away a three-run lead to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, the losing streak is up to 12 games for New York, making Wednesday night's 7:10 p.m. EST meeting with the Twins a make-or-break contest for team morale. Another defeat would tie for the second-largest Mets losing streak since 1980, an absolutely brutal benchmark for a team that still harbors legitimate World Series hopes.

A recent injury to starter Mick Abel has left the Twins in the lurch for this contest. Manager Derek Shelton will likely be forced to turn to an opener, leaving a bottom-10-ranked bullpen to handle all nine innings. If there is any group of pitchers that the Mets can finally get going against, it is Minnesota's bullpen. An offense that has been surprisingly effective will attempt to keep pace with New York. Excellent plate discipline from Twins hitters has allowed the Mets' pitching staff to shoot itself in the foot, a trend that almost feels destined to continue on Wednesday night.

Attempting to provide some modicum of stability to the Citi Field crowd is New York starter Clay Holmes. The veteran righty has been one of the few bright spots on the team, posting a 1.96 ERA to pair with a 1.09 WHIP over four starts. However, if there is one hole in Holmes's game, it is his control. His advanced stats rank him as only mediocre at preventing walks, a weakness that, unfortunately, aligns perfectly with Minnesota's strength. A bad outing from Holmes will almost certainly spell another loss for the Mets, putting a huge amount of pressure on his shoulders as the baseball world watches to see how bad things will get in Queens.

Spread

Twins +1.5 (-153)

Mets -1.5 (+139)

Money line

Twins +137

Mets -147

Totals

Over 8 (-102)

Under 8 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on April 22, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Mets Betting Trends

Minnesota has struggled ATS recently, going 1-4 in its last five games.

The over has cashed in three straight Minnesota contests.

New York is also 1-4 in its last five.

The over is 3-2 in that span.

Twins vs Mets Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Mick Abel, SP - Out.

Cody Laweryson, RP - Out.

Travis Adams, RP - Out.

Kody Funderbunk, RP - Paternity Leave.

New York Mets

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.

Juan Soto, LF - Out.

Jared Young, UTIL - Out.

Twins vs Mets Prediction and Pick