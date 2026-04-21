New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Total

The first chapter of the 2026 Yankees-Red Sox rivalry gets written early this season as the American League East leaders head to Fenway Park on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. EST, with the matchup airing nationally on TBS and MLB.TV.

New York (13-9) arrives riding a three-game winning streak after a dominant weekend sweep of Kansas City, where they outscored the Royals 24-6. The Yankees' offense has been spectacular, slugging a collective .410 to rank second in the American League. Aaron Judge and Ben Rice, who have already combined for 17 home runs, lead the power surge. Rice currently leads the majors with a 1.276 OPS and 18 RBIs.

Right-hander Luis Gil (0-1, 7.00 ERA) gets the ball in the opener after a rough start to the season, where he has surrendered four home runs in his first nine innings. That said, he boasts a 2-1 record and 0.99 ERA in five career starts against the Red Sox.

Boston (9-13) hopes to build on an 8-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday. The offense woke up after a dormant weekend, tallying 12 hits and scoring six runs over the final three innings, highlighted by a clutch, two-out, two-run double from Ceddanne Rafaela.

Taking the mound for the Red Sox will be Connelly Early (1-0, 2.29 ERA). The 24-year-old left-hander has been excellent in his second season, striking out 20 batters over 19.2 innings without allowing more than two runs in any of his four outings.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+157)

Red Sox +1.5 (-167)

Moneyline

Yankees -100

Red Sox -101

Total

Over 8.5 (-105)

Under 8.5 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on April 21, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees are 5-4 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Red Sox are 3-7 against the spread in home games this season.

The total has gone under in four of the Yankees' past six road games.

The total has gone over in six of the Red Sox's last nine outings.

The Yankees have won five of the last seven matchups against the Red Sox.

The under has hit in five of the last six meetings between these teams.

Yankees vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Carlos Rodon, SP — 15-day IL (elbow and hamstring).

Clarke Schmidt, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Anthony Volpe, SS — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Red Sox

Patrick Sandoval, SP — 15-day IL (biceps).

Kutter Crawford, SP — 15-day IL (forearm).

Justin Slaten, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Triston Casas, 1B — 10-day IL (knee).

Johan Oviedo, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Yankees vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

"The Yankees' recent hot streak is real, but good pitching beats hot hitting more often than not. Early has the arsenal and command to neutralize this Yankees lineup, while Gil continues to serve up home run balls to power hitters. " — Joe Jensen, PredictEm

Best Bet: Yankees