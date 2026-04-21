Minnesota Twins vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

At the beginning of the 2026 campaign, an early three-game set against the Minnesota Twins looked like a welcome respite from a schedule filled with difficult teams for the New York Mets. 22 games in and just about every team looks like a juggernaut to a Mets unit that has dropped 11 consecutive games over a month or so of play. New York is back at Citi Field for a 7:10 p.m. EST matchup with the Minnesota Twins, providing it with an excellent opportunity to finally score a win in front of its home fans.

A large reason the Mets are favored is that Simeon Woods Richardson is on the mound for Minnesota. After a couple of good starts, Woods Richardson promptly got shelled by both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox, skyrocketing his ERA to 6.10. Somehow, the righty's advanced stats paint an even poorer picture, with Woods Richardson ranking in the fifth percentile or worse in pitching run value, chase percentage, and whiff percentage. Even a Mets lineup on a legendarily bad run might be able to find some form of offense in this matchup.

New York's starter could not be more different from Woods Richardson. Nolan McLean has continued to find success thanks to a combination of fantastic velocity and huge breaking balls, which helped him strike out eight batters in each of his last two outings. Minnesota's strong suit is its plate discipline, but McLean consistently pounds the strike zone, making this a poor matchup for a Twins lineup that will struggle to play small-ball against a pitcher of his quality. Unfortunately, the Mets have not scored more than four runs in seven straight games, so much of the pressure resides with McLean and a solid New York bullpen.

Spread

Twins +1.5 (-137)

Mets -1.5 (+125)

Money line

Twins +159

Mets -167

Totals

Over 7.5 (-104)

Under 7.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 21, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Twins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Twins have failed to cover the spread in four straight games.

The over is 3-1 in those four contests.

Despite losing, the Mets managed to cover in their last outing, bringing their overall ATS record to 7-15.

The under is 4-2 in New York's last six games.

Twins vs Mets Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Mick Abel, SP - Out.

Cody Laweryson, RP - Out.

Travis Adams, RP - Out.

Kody Funderbunk, RP - Out.

Royce Lewis, 3B - Out.

New York Mets

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

Jorge Polanco, 1B - Out.

Juan Soto, LF - Out.

Jared Young, UTIL - Out.

Twins vs Mets Prediction and Pick