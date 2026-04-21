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Knicks Blow 14-Point Lead, Hawks Rally To Tie Series

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are all tied up. Atlanta rallied back from a deficit as large as 14 points, edging out New York by a 107-106 final…

Matt Dolloff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks dunks against Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks during game two of the Eastern Conference first round NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are all tied up.

Atlanta rallied back from a deficit as large as 14 points, edging out New York by a 107-106 final on Monday night at Madison Square Garden to even their first-round playoff series at one win apiece. Jalen Johnson and CJ McCollum each answered a late Jalen Brunson miss with 2-pointers to put the Hawks up 107-103 with 10 seconds left. Brunson hit a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game, then McCollum missed both free throws to give the Knicks a last-second chance, but Mikal Bridges' shot at the buzzer didn't fall.

The Hawks caught fire as a team in the final frame, shooting an eye-popping 72.2% as a team, while Jonathan Kuminga, McCollum, and Johnson combined for 19 fourth-quarter points. McCollum turned in a vintage performance, as the veteran led all scorers with 32 points.

Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points, but shot an inefficient 38.5% from the field. Karl-Anthony Towns shot more efficiently at 8-for-12, but ended up with only 18 points and eight rebounds on the night. Just as the Hawks lit it up in the fourth quarter, the Knicks went ice-cold, as the home team shot just 22.7% (5-for-22) collectively.

The series now shifts to Atlanta, where the Hawks will host the Knicks for Game 3 on Thursday night at State Farm Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Atlanta HawksNBA PlayoffsNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
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