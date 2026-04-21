Jets Mock Draft Roundup 4.0- One Final Look

Draft week is here. The speculating can soon end. On Thursday night, the Jets will make two selections and picks 2 and 16. Who will they select? Here is one final look at who the mock draft writers around the league are projecting to the Jets.

Pick 2- Edge- Arvell Reese- Ohio State

"The pick comes down to Reese vs. Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. I believe the Jets would prefer Reese's upside even though Bailey is a more polished pass rusher right now. Reese is an interchangeable player with explosive power who has the ability to be a high-caliber starter at either linebacker or edge rusher. The Jets are in the early stages of their rebuild and searching for foundational pieces. Reese fits that vision, as he's a defender they can build a scheme around."

For the Jets, it absolutely makes sense to chase upside over getting someone who will be better right now. The Jets are not going to go out and win a Super Bowl next year. So, opting for the guy who projects as better several years from now, over the more pro-ready prospect, is the right move.

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Pick 16- WR- Jordan Tyson - Arizona State

"The Jets desperately need a WR2 opposite Garrett Wilson. Tyson's versatility and strong hands complement Wilson well, as both are dependable route runners who can gain yards after the catch. There are scouts who believe that Tyson is the most talented receiver in this year's class and would be a top-10 pick if not for the injury concerns."

The Jets do not have their franchise QB yet. But it will serve them to make it so whenever they find him, that there is as much talent around him as possible. Handing that QB a WR room featuring Jordan Tyson and Garrett Wilson is setting them up for more success. More than the Jets ever did for Mark Sanchez or Sam Darnold.

Pick 2- EDGE- David Bailey- Texas Tech

"I get the sense the Jets will take production over potential here in the great Bailey vs. Arvell Reese debate. New York was 31st in sacks last season with 26. It was 27th in pressure rate at 28.8%. Something has to change, and bringing in a player who led the FBS in pressure rate (20.2%) and tied for the lead in sacks (14.5) last season could do the trick. Bailey would be an instant-impact player off the edge for the Jets."

Funny for two ESPN draft writers to have the exact opposite opinion. Reid thinks they go for upside, Kiper thinks they go for the more pro-ready guy. Both players should be stars at the next level, but I side more with Reid. Take the player you think will be better long-term. You don't draft for instant need when you are picking 2nd overall. You should be thinking you are getting a Hall of Famer when you pick this high.

Pick 16- WR- Omar Cooper Jr.- Indiana

"After going defense at No. 2 with David Bailey, the Jets should take a look at the receiver class at No. 16. Just look at the depth chart. There's Garrett Wilson (coming off a knee injury) and then … Adonai Mitchell? Isaiah Williams? No one on this team hit 400 receiving yards last season, and the Jets still haven't added another receiver this spring. It won't matter if it's Geno Smith, Ty Simpson or Joe Namath under center if the Jets can't find more pass-catching threats. Cooper had 937 yards and 13 touchdowns last season."

Same thought process as Reid at pick 16, just a different WR. Tyson or Cooper, either way, it makes sense to pair Wilson with another top WR. Tyson is just a bit riskier due to the injury history.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Pick 2- Edge- Arvell Reese- Ohio State

"The Jets take potential over college production, just like the Jaguars did when they selected Travon Walker first overall instead of Aidan Hutchinson four years ago -- and Walker developed into a player worth signing to a $110 million extension earlier this month."

Is that the strongest case for potential overproduction? 4 years in, Hutchinson is still the better player than Walker. Walker worked out too. But Hutchinson is a proven star, and Walker is coming off a down year. I was on the side of taking upside over production, but looking at this example has me questioning my initial instinct.

Pick 16- QB- Ty Simpson- Alabama

"Simpson's inconsistency during his only year as a starter in college is well-documented. However, the Jets might as well take a chance on addressing their need for a long-term answer at quarterback. They can still find good value at other positions with four of the top 50 picks, including Nos. 33 and No. 44 overall in Round 2."

When has reaching for need at QB ever gone wrong? Why not take a guy who only started one year and was inconsistent in that one year?

The jets do not need to reach for a QB. They are set up very well with future picks, and next year's class looks much deeper. If they have scouted Simpson and decide he is a franchise QB, then take him. But taking a QB just cause you need one and he is the best available would be a wild miscalculation.

Pick 2- EDGE- Arvell Reese- Ohio State

"Reese was a unique player at Ohio State, splitting snaps nearly evenly between edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. He recorded 34 defensive stops and 27 pressures in his final season. The Jets defense wasn’t a strength last season, but the unit has already been reworked, with six potential new starters added through free agency and trades. Reese could become the center of that defense."

Everyone agrees it is either Reese or Bailey, and most think it will be Reese. It is important that the Jets get this right. Landing an elite Edge Rusher could be the thing that turns their defense into a top unit in the NFL. Make the wrong choice, and see the guy you passed up on turn into a star, and you will never hear the end of it. Howie Roseman in Philly had to win a Super Bowl to get people to forget he took Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson.

Pick 16- CB- Jermod McCoy

"While the Jets could target a wide receiver, it is more likely they address cornerback here and save wide receiver for another round, given the depth at the position in this class. McCoy missed the 2025 season with an ACL injury but was excellent in 2024, earning an 89.6 coverage grade. He allowed a 50% completion rate when targeted against SEC wide receivers."