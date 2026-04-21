Giants Mock Draft Roundup 4.0- Giants Add Another Top 10 Pick

Just before the draft happened, the Giants' draft night got much more interesting. After trading Dexter Lawrence, they will now have 2 top-10 picks: 5 and 10. What will they do with those picks? Here is one final look at who the mock draft writers around the league think the Giants will take.

Pick 5- LB- Sonny Styles- Ohio State

"John Harbaugh teams have historically had a commanding presence at middle linebacker. There hasn't been an off-ball linebacker drafted in the top five since 2019 (Devin White), but Styles is a rare linebacker prospect in a draft class that lacks true high-end options at high-leverage positions. Styles' size, instincts, movement ability and continued development make him an ideal fit in the middle of the Giants' defense."

You don't often see inside linebackers go this high. But look around at the elite defenses throughout history. Many had a dynamic inside linebacker. I am not saying Styles will be this good, but would you take Brian Urlacher or Ray Lewis 5th overall if they were in this draft? If the Gians think Styles is a guy who can be a dominant LB for years to come, then taking him at 5 makes sense.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Pick 10- S- Caleb Downs- Ohio State

"It has been nearly a decade since a safety was picked in the top 10 (Jamal Adams, 2017), but Downs is fully worthy of breaking that streak. He is one of the smartest football players I've ever studied, and he has the versatility and sure tackling skills to complement that intelligence. He trusts his coverage instincts, allowing him to routinely make plays against the pass and in run support. Downs would be a perfect addition to John Harbaugh's defense."

Harbaugh's defenses always have an elite Safety. Many mock drafts before the Lawrence trade had the Giants taking Downs at 5. If they get him at 10, that would be a steal for the Giants. Like with Inside LBs, if you can get an elite Safety, who cares where you get him, or if teams don't usually take the position that high?

Pick 5- S- Caleb Downs- Ohio State

"I could see Carnell Tate as the team's No. 2 receiver opposite Malik Nabers. I could certainly see Sonny Styles quarterbacking the defense from the middle linebacker spot. But I keep coming back to what Downs could do from the back end of this secondary. Next to Jevon Holland, his incredible instincts would pop in this defense. Downs would be the first safety taken in the top five since Eric Berry went to the Chiefs in 2010, and he'd be worth it."

If Downs is as special as people think he is, take him at 5, and don't think twice about it. Harbaugh loves using safeties, and having one as smart and dynamic as Downs could help transform the Giants' secondary.

Pick 10- OT- Francis Mauigoa- Miami

"After going defense at No. 5, the Giants would be happy to see the class' top offensive tackle still on the board here. They brought back Jermaine Eluemunor, but adding Mauigoa would take this unit to the next level. Plus, they could even kick Mauigoa inside, where I think he has a Pro Bowl ceiling. Mauigoa has started 42 games in college; he's a sound pass protector, and he'd open some rushing lanes for Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr."

You can never go wrong drafting Offensive Linemen. Building an elite line to protect Jaxson Dart and pave the way for Cam Skattebo is the best way to make sure this offense flourishes.

Pick 5- OT- Francis Mauigoa- Miami

"This pick reminds me of Washington's selection of Brandon Scherff at this same spot in 2015. Scherff played tackle at Iowa, but it was clear he possessed the strength and tenacity to be an excellent run blocker as well as provide sturdy pass protection. He ended up being a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro at guard over 10 NFL seasons. Mauigoa presents similar aptitudes, so he could start at right guard for the Giants as a rookie and move back outside in the future if needed."

As I said, you can't go wrong with O-Line in the draft. The Giants saw their rivals, the Eagles, win 2 Super Bowls behind elite O-Line play.

Pick 10- S- Caleb Downs- Ohio State

"New York adds Downs using the pick it just acquired from Cincinnati for Pro Bowl DT Dexter Lawrence. A sure-tackler with elite instincts and leadership traits, Downs could be a target for the Giants at No. 5 overall, but they're thrilled to find him still on the board at this slot."

It seems everyone thinks Downs will go to the Giants; they just can't agree if it is at 5 or 10.

Pick 5- OT- Francis Mauigoa- Miami

"New head coach John Harbaugh is used to having excellent pass-blocking offensive lines. His Baltimore Ravens ranked third in team pass-blocking grade over the past decade. The Giants’ line last season was solid, ranking 11th in pass-blocking grade (71.1), but there is room for improvement.

Mauigoa improved significantly as a pass blocker throughout his college career. He allowed fewer than one pressure per game in his final season, surrendering 15 pressures across 16 games."

Makes perfect sense.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Pick 10- LB Sonny Styles- Ohio State

"Styles spent his career at Ohio State, earning both a run-defense grade and a coverage grade above 85.0 in his final season."