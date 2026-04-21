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Giants ‘Less Likely’ To Trade Thibodeaux After Blockbuster Trade

The New York Giants have apparently made their choice, as to which defensive lineman they wanted to keep. After trading defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Giants…

Matt Dolloff
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 28: Kayvon Thibodeaux #5 of the New York Giants reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on September 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Giants have apparently made their choice, as to which defensive lineman they wanted to keep.

After trading defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Giants are reportedly leaning closer to keeping another defensive lineman that they were previously rumored to be shopping around the league. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, John Harbaugh's Giants are "less likely" to trade edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. "As of now," Thibodeaux is "set to play" on his fifth-year option for $14.751 million.

The Giants made one of the biggest blockbuster moves of the offseason last week, shipping Lawrence to Cincinnati in exchange for the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The G-Men now have two top-10 picks, No. 5 and No. 10, as Harbaugh has a big opportunity to restock his roster with two potential cornerstone players.

The wording in Rapoport's reporting on Thibodeaux is interesting. He seems to be leaving open the possibility that the Giants still trade him, or are at least open to the idea. They're obviously not against moving on from a big-name player.

Dexter LawrenceKayvon ThibodeauxNew York Giants
Matt DolloffWriter
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