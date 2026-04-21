Giants ‘Less Likely’ To Trade Thibodeaux After Blockbuster Trade

The New York Giants have apparently made their choice, as to which defensive lineman they wanted to keep.

After trading defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Giants are reportedly leaning closer to keeping another defensive lineman that they were previously rumored to be shopping around the league. According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, John Harbaugh's Giants are "less likely" to trade edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. "As of now," Thibodeaux is "set to play" on his fifth-year option for $14.751 million.

The Giants made one of the biggest blockbuster moves of the offseason last week, shipping Lawrence to Cincinnati in exchange for the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The G-Men now have two top-10 picks, No. 5 and No. 10, as Harbaugh has a big opportunity to restock his roster with two potential cornerstone players.