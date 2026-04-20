New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The series-leading New York Knickerbockers attempt to build on a punishing Game 1 domination when they host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the conference quarterfinals Monday at 8 p.m. EST.

The Hawks scored 55 points in Game 1's close opening half. That was way too many points as far as the No. 3 seeded Knicks were concerned. New York bore down on defense when the second half began, holding Atlanta to just 19 points in the third quarter of a 113-102 victory to take the 1-0 series edge. Superstar guard Jalen Brunson led all scorers, producing 28 points for the triumphant Knicks.

New York is strongly favored to win Game 2 at 1-to-2 money line odds. The Knicks' stingy guarding has made an impression on the bookmakers who set Monday's minimal Over/Under line. However, it was Game 2 of last postseason's opening-round series with the Detroit Pistons in which Brunson's team began to show cracks in its armor, falling 100-94 to the Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

Spread

Knicks -5.5 (-107)

Hawks +5.5 (-101)

Money line

Knicks -235

Hawks +220

Total

Over 217.5 (-105)

Under 217.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Trends

New York is 3-0 in conference quarterfinal series outcomes since 2022.

The Knicks are 6-1 in their last seven encounters with the Hawks.

Totals have gone over in just five of the last 17 meetings.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby is probable with left ankle discomfort.

Atlanta Hawks

Center Jock Landale is out with an ankle injury.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Predictions and Picks

The Knicks are defying their critics in a quest for their fourth-straight series win in an Eastern Conference quarterfinal round. For example, Rohan Roman of Sports Illustrated predicted that there would be “rough moments” for New York's defense in the postseason prior to the Knicks holding the Hawks to 43.7% from the field in Game 1. Roman came closer to pegging how the Hawks could potentially upset the Knicks when he argued that the Knicks have ongoing problems “slowing down shooters on the perimeter.”

Atlanta hit 14 treys to New York's 12 in Saturday's series debut in spite of the Knicks' superior percentage from downtown. Hawks guard CJ McCollum hit four of his nine three-point attempts, a mark matched by big man Onyeka Okongwu in an “Henri Veesaar”-esque performance, circling to the top of the key. Can New York successfully prevent a barrage of opposing threes from evening the series 1-1 on Monday?