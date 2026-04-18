Giants Trade DT Dexter Lawrence For 10th Overall Pick

Dexter Lawrence is a Giant no more. A couple of weeks ago, news broke that the All-Pro DT requested a trade. Now, with the draft less than a week away, the Giants obliged. They traded Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals and got quite the haul in return. The Bengals will send back the 10th overall pick, meaning the Giants now own 2 picks in the top 10 of the first round.

The Giants drafted Lawrence with the 17th overall pick in 2019. He quickly turned himself into one of the league's elite linemen. New Giants Coach John Harbaugh did not hold back praise for him when he spoke to the media back in February,

"How important is he? Really important," Harbaugh said. "He's super, super important. He's a cornerstone football player. Not really a cornerstone, more like the middle stone. He's right in the middle. He's a very big stone, and he's a very active, athletic one."

But now Harbaugh will never get the chance to coach the 3-time Pro Bowler. Instead, he will head to the Bengals, and the Giants get the 10th overall pick to go with their own 5th overall pick.

The Giants had a busy offseason. But now they get the chance to add two potentially high-impact players to their young roster led by 2nd Year QB Jaxson Dart. One name already heavily connected to them, and perhaps who they hope to get with this 10th overall pick, is ASU WR Jordan Tyson. Giants owner reportedly met with him recently.