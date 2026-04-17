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New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will try to end a nightmarish stretch of play when they face the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m. EST on Friday. Somehow, the Mets have managed…

Ezra Bernstein
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Devin Williams #38 of the New York Mets pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Luke Hales/Getty Images

The New York Mets will try to end a nightmarish stretch of play when they face the Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m. EST on Friday. Somehow, the Mets have managed to lose eight straight games in under a month of play, earning themselves a 7-12 record and the label of the most disappointing team in baseball. Chicago was an early contender for that label as well, but beating up on the Philadelphia Phillies twice seems to have the Cubs back on the right track.

With the lineup in the midst of a major slump, it feels like New York hardly stands a chance of winning without an excellent outing from its starter. With Kodai Senga set to take the ball on Friday, the chances of a good outing are better than most fans realize. The righty got whalloped for seven runs in two innings in his last appearance, but his first two starts saw him work relatively deep into the game while showing solid swing-and-miss stuff. Senga is a much better pitcher than his current stats make him out to be, and he will likely give the Mets a chance to win this one if they can muster any sort of support from the bats.

Opposing Senga is one of the most pleasant surprises of Chicago's young season. Pitcher Edward Cabrera has been downright dominant through three starts, posting a 1.62 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP through three starts. However, Cabrera's advanced stats raise some cause for concern, as he is walking batters at a rate far above average while allowing the deadly combination of barreled balls and pulled fly balls. If those numbers hold, it is only a matter of time before Cabrera comes back to Earth. The Mets are an unlikely candidate to slow him down, though, seeing as they will probably have a single regular starter who is hitting better than .250 in the lineup on Friday.

Spread

  • Mets +1.5 (-137)
  • Cubs -1.5 (+127)

Money line

  • Mets +129
  • Cubs -137

Totals

  • Over 10.5 (-108)
  • Under 10.5 (-112)

Note: The above data was collected on April 17, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • New York covered in one of their three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • The under has cashed in three of New York's last four games.
  • The Cubs have covered in two of their last three contests.
  • The over has been on a run in Chicago's recent games, cashing five straight times.

Mets vs Cubs Injury Reports

New York Mets

  • AJ Minter, RP - Out.
  • Juan Soto, LF - Out.
  • Jorge Polanco, DH - Questionable.

Chicago Cubs

  • Matthew Boyd, SP - Out.
  • Hunter Harvey, RP - Out.
  • Phil Maton, RP - Out.
  • Tyler Austin, 1B - Out.

Mets vs Cubs Prediction and Pick

It is hard to see why the Cubs are not bigger favorites in this game. While Cabrera will almost certainly regress at some point, playing at Wrigley Field against one of the worst offensive teams in baseball is an ideal opportunity to continue pitching well. The Chicago offense has also picked things up and should provide a handful of runs to secure a home victory. Take the Cubs' money line.

Chicago CubsNew York Mets
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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