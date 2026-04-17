Montreal vs Red Bull New York Odds, Spread, and Total

CF Montreal will look to end a four-game losing streak as they battle Red Bull New York on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Montreal is 1-0-6 and tied for last in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Philadelphia Union at home 2-1. Montreal scored at the 23-minute mark, but Philly scored at the 55th and 70th-minute marks. Possession was very even and Montreal was outshot 6-4. They also lost in shot attempts, 15-7 and yellow cards were a bit high in this match.

Red Bull New York is 3-2-2 and tied for fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. In their last MLS game, they tied with Inter Miami CF on the road 2-2. New York scored at the 15-minute mark and Miami tied things up at halftime. From there, Miami took the lead at the 55-minute mark, but New York was able to tie things up at the 77-minute mark. New York lost in possession 55.2%-44.8%, were outshot 7-2, and lost in shot attempts 16-5. Red Bull New York had to defend a lot of corner kicks.

Montreal vs Red Bull New York Betting Trends

CF Montreal is 0-5 in their last five games.

CF Montreal is 0-5 in their last five games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in five of CF Montreal's last five games.

Red Bulls are 2-1 in their last three games.

Red Bulls are 4-1 in their last five games against the spread.

The totals have gone OVER in three of the Red Bulls' last five games.

Montreal vs Red Bull New York Injury Reports

Montreal

Bode Hidalgo, D - Out

Sunusi Ibrahim, F - Out

Josh-Duc Nteziryayo, D - Out

Noah Streit, RW - Questionable

Red Bull New York

Justin Che, RB - Out

AJ Marcucci, G - Out

Cameron Harper, RW - Questionable

Montreal vs Red Bull New York Predictions and Picks

Montreal has a goal differential of minus 11 and has been shut out in half of its games this season. They are 29th in goal difference, tied for 21st in goals scored, tied 27th in assists, and 29th in goals conceded. Prince Owusu leads the team with four goals, and in his last match, he recorded no shots on goal, but did get a yellow card. This team is inconsistent on offense and has given up a decent amount of goals in more than half of their games played in this young season.

Red Bull New York has a goal differential of minus four and their last three games have been high scoring. They are 20th in goal difference, tied for 13th in goals scored, tied 12th in assists, and 24th in goals conceded. Julian Hall leads the team with five goals, and in his last match, he had two goals. This defense has been okay and the offense has scored in four straight games.

Best Bet: Montreal Money line