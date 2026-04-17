Madison Square Garden’s Most Iconic Basketball Moments of the 2000s

The electricity surrounding Madison Square Garden is hard to describe. Known as "the Mecca of basketball", the home stadium of the New York Knicks has a long-standing reputation as one of the loudest crowds in sports. That environment has played a key role in creating some of the most memorable basketball moments in NBA history, especially in the last 25 years.

Below are some of the most exciting and unforgettable moments to take place in the Garden during that span.

Feb. 10, 2012: Linsanity Reaches Its Peak

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For an 11-game stretch during the 2011-12 season, Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin looked like one of the best players in basketball. Lin burst onto the scene with 25 points and seven assists on Feb. 4, his professional debut against the New Jersey Nets. A few standout performances later, and Linsanity was in full swing heading into a huge matchup in a home game against a strong Los Angeles Lakers team led by Kobe Bryant.

Lin delivered, posting 38 points and adding seven assists. The home crowd exploded every time he scored. The defining moment came with just over six minutes remaining, when Lin pulled up from the top of the key and splashed a deep jumper to put the Knicks up by 10. The already excited crowd erupted, with nearly everyone in the stadium jumping to their feet while homemade signs with Lin's name waved throughout the stadium. New York closed the game out thanks to a few more buckets from Lin, holding off Bryant for a 92-85 victory in one of the most raucous environments ever seen in Madison Square Garden.

April 8, 2012: Carmelo Anthony Takes Over

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When the Knicks welcomed the Chicago Bulls to town for a late-season game, drama was already in the air. The two teams were potential playoff opponents set to meet on national television, setting the stage for a high-stakes duel between rivals.

Both teams delivered. The Knicks, led by Anthony, took an eight-point lead into halftime, but the best was yet to come. Chicago guard Derrick Rose carried his team to a late-game lead, giving the Bulls a 91-88 advantage with 16 seconds remaining. Anthony proceeded to bring the ball up the court and pull up from three with a defender'shand in his face, draining one of the most audacious game-tying shots in recent memory. Announcer Mike Breen's iconic call helped define the moment as the crowd erupted with fans jumping for joy as overtime approached.

In overtime, Anthony delivered again. Instead of hitting a game-tying shot, he once again pulled up from three, this time to clinch the game with eight seconds remaining. Courtside fans seemed about ready to storm the court as the ball went through the hoop, a feeling that only intensified when the Knicks got a stop to seal one of the most iconic regular-season wins ever, with final score of 100-99.

May 12, 2025: Brunson Rallies A Comeback

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The 2025 playoffs did not go New York's way, but there were a couple of memorable moments that gave Knicks fans lifelong memories. One came in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics. After stealing both games in Boston, the Knicks stumbled in Game three at the Garden. This moment allowed the Celtics to grab their first win of the series.

Throughout the first half, it looked like Game 4 was just going to be an extension of the previous contest. Boston led 62-51 heading into the halftime locker room, with forward Jayson Tatum consistently finding creative ways to break down New York's defense. Scattered boos rained down on a Knicks team that desperately needed a spark.

They found that spark in the form of star guard Jalen Brunson. Six straight points from him in the middle of the third quarter brought the Knicks within eight, reviving an apathetic crowd in the process. To close the gap once and for all, Brunson scored or assisted on 14 straight New York points, storming into an 86-85 lead as the third quarter came to a close. Momentum had entirely shifted to the Knicks and Brunson, with fans prepared to stand for the entire fourth quarter.

Things reached a fever pitch midway through the fourth. After continuous back-and-forth, a layup from forward OG Anunoby put the Knicks up 103-99, forcing a Boston timeout. The roof nearly came off the stadium as New York secured a lead it would not relinquish, finishing the game with a fantastic run of defense to win 121-113. Madison Square Garden was alive, with a sold-out crowd on their feet as their team took a commanding 3-1 lead over a hated rival.

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