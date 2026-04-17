Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Kansas City Royals will open a three-game set against the New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. EST on Friday. Kansas City is coming off a sweep that was about as demoralizing as it gets. It lost all three games by a single run to the Detroit Tigers, dropping the Royals' record to 7-12. New York did not fare much better against the Los Angeles Angels, splitting a series that most expected it to win, to fall behind the Tampa Bay Rays by 1.5 games in the AL East.

Forming one half of Friday's pitching duel is Kansas City's Michael Wacha. Wacha is off to an outstanding start in his 14th career season, allowing a single run over 21 innings of work. While that stat is obviously unsustainable, the righty has demonstrated a wicked combination of control and swing-and-miss stuff, adapting his game around his declining velocity successfully. Offensively, the Royals have been wildly inconsistent, completely disappearing for some stretches and exploding for others. One bright spot has been young outfielder Jac Caglianone, whose .275 batting average is the second-best on the team. Any sort of run support might be enough to help earn Wacha his third consecutive win.

Attempting to break that winning streak is New York starter Cam Schlittler. Pressed into the top end of the rotation because of a couple of injuries, Schlittler has answered the bell, holding a remarkable 0.74 WHIP in four starts. In a way, he is the opposite of Wacha, using his velocity and overpowering breaking balls to wash hitters out of the box. Supplementing Schlittler will be an offense that takes the biggest boom-or-bust approach in baseball. Yankees hitters have supplied the eighth-most home runs in the majors while striking out at the seventh-highest rate of any team. A soft-contact pitcher like Wacha is not a great matchup, but New York always provides a chance of landing a couple of knockout blows, regardless of who it is facing.

Spread

Royals +1.5 (-133)

Yankees -1.5 (+123)

Money line

Royals +159

Yankees -169

Totals

Over 8.5 (+101)

Undr 8.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on April 17, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Royals vs Yankees Betting Trends

Kansas City is 3-2 ATS in its last five contests.

The under is also 3-2 in those games.

Somehow, New York has failed to cover in nine straight games.

The over is 3-2 in New York's last five.

Royals vs Yankees Injury Reports

Kansas City Royals

Carlos Estevez, RP - Out.

Isaac Collins, UTIL - Questionable.

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Royals vs Yankees Prediction and Pick