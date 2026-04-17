Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks Odds, Spread, and Totals

Playoff basketball is back in Madison Square Garden at 6 p.m. EST on Saturday when the Atlanta Hawks open their series against the New York Knicks. After a late-season rally that saw them jump from the 11th seed to the sixth, the Hawks ended the regular season poorly, losing three of their last four contests. Meanwhile, the Knicks have won five of their last six, only losing a meaningless season finale that saw key players watching from the bench. The Knicks must get off to a hot start on their home floor, something they consistently did throughout the regular season.

In order to best utilize their offensive tools, the Hawks must push the pace in this game. Getting out in transition will allow Atlanta to avoid running too many half-court sets against a very solid New York defense, while helping to mitigate its own defensive liabilities. Forward Jalen Johnson and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be catalysts for that style of play, as both are excellent passers who can use their facilitating skills to get the ball down the court quickly. Defensively, a good night from guard Dyson Daniels will be key, as he is likely to be assigned to defend Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, the engine of New York's offense.

Unsurprisingly, the Knicks will attempt to slow this game down as much as possible. If they are able to force the Hawks to actually execute set plays, their chances of victory skyrocket. New York matches up exceedingly well with Atlanta, with a stable of forwards to defend the only real isolation threat the Hawks have in Johnson. Offensively, the onus is on Brunson, who averaged 29.3 points per game over three regular-season meetings with Atlanta. Forward Karl Anthony-Towns will also have his work cut out for him as the Knicks try to keep up with the Hawks' run-and-gun approach.

Spread

Hawks +5.5 (-110)

Knicks -5.5 (-110)

Money line

Hawks +188

Knicks -209

Totals

Over 216 (-110)

Under 216 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on April 17, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hawks vs Knicks Betting Trends

The Hawks covered in two of their three regular-season matchups with the Knicks.

Atlanta was 23-18 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 3-2 in Atlanta's last five contests.

New York has covered in five straight games.

The Knicks are 23-13 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 4-1 in New York's last five.

Hawks vs Knicks Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks

Jock Landale, C - Doubtful.

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby, F - Questionable.

Hawks vs Knicks Prediction and Pick