Mets Swept By Dodgers And Losing Streak Reaches 8 Games

The Mets, unhappy with the performance of the team over the past few years, remade their team completely in the off-season. The Mets traded away a few staples of the lineup and let other notable players walk in Free Agency. Owner Steve Cohen clearly felt the team needed a big shakeup.

So far, it could not have gone worse for the new look Mets. They are 7-12 and just got swept by the Dodgers. The Dodgers outscored them 14-3. This comes on the back of being swept by the Athletics and losing 2 out of 3 to the Diamondbacks. They have scored just 12 runs in this 8 game losing streak.

"We’re not playing good baseball right now," Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza said after the loss on Wednesday. "Everybody’s frustrated. We gotta use the off day tomorrow to regroup and get back at it because we gotta get going here. It’s not a good showing right now."

High-Priced Mets Bats Are Struggling

Juan Soto has been out during the losing streak, which obviously is part of the struggles. But you would think a team as talented as the Mets could survive even without their best player for a few weeks. The problem is that their other star hitters are floundering at the plate.

Bo Bichette is slashing .228/.271/.304/.574 to start the season. Francisco Lindor is even worse, with a slash line of .184/.287/.289/.577. Both have let their struggles at the plate bleed into struggles on the field.

The starting pitching has been ok. Nolan McLean has picked up where he left off with a dominant 2.28 ERA to start the season. Freddy Peralta struggled in his first start, but has a 2.81 ERA over the last 3.

Meanwhile, Clay Holmes has looked great with a 1.96 ERA over 4 starts. But it has been a struggle for both Kodai Senga and David Peterson to start the season. And while new closer Devin Williams started out the season well, he got tagged for 4 runs and a blown save vs the Dodgers on Wednesday.