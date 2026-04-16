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Mets Sell Pitcher Back To Team That Previously Claimed Him Off Waivers From Them

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals have been playing volleyball with relief pitcher Richard Lovelady. The 30-year-old veteran lefty has bounced back and forth between the National League East…

Matt Dolloff
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 29: Richard Lovelady #57 of the New York Mets pitches in the fifth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 29, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Justin Berl/Getty Images

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals have been playing volleyball with relief pitcher Richard Lovelady.

The 30-year-old veteran lefty has bounced back and forth between the National League East rivals over the past two seasons, and the latest move only adds another bizarre layer to the reliever's recent career. The Mets have traded Lovelady to the Nationals for cash considerations, as the Nats announced Thursday morning. This is after the Nationals had claimed Lovelady off waivers in January ... from the Mets. New York later claimed him back off waivers from Washington in March. So, it's technically now two stints with the Mets and now two with the Nationals.

Despite all this, Lovelady to this point has only actually pitched for the Mets. He has a 6.30 ERA over the last two seasons, spanning 16 appearances, 14 with the Mets and two with the Blue Jays. Lovelady pitched for the Royals, Athletics, Cubs, Rays, and Blue Jays before going to the Mets and starting his NL East carousel.

Considering the Nationals made a point to get Lovelady back, essentially purchasing him off the Mets roster, it would be surprising if he doesn't make an appearance for Washington now. But considering how it's gone, he could be right back in a Mets uniform by May, for all we know.

Prior to Thursday's trade, the Mets also announced the following roster moves:

- Utility man Jared Young was placed on the 10-day Injured List (retroactive to April 13) with a torn left meniscus.

- Outfielder MJ Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.

- Pitcher Luis Garcia was released.

New York MetsRichard LoveladyWashington Nationals
Matt DolloffWriter
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