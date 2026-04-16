Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Los Angeles Angels will wrap up their four-game set against the New York Yankees at 1:35 p.m. EST on Thursday. As the surprisingly competitive series comes to a close, the Angels will prepare to welcome the San Diego Padres and the Toronto Blue Jays to Anaheim in back-to-back series, creating an exceptionally difficult stretch of early-season games. The Yankees will have an opportunity to make necessary adjustments against the Kansas City Royals before meeting the Boston Red Sox in a premier AL East clash.

Pitching was always going to be a weak spot for the Angels, and 19 games into the season, they are having trouble finding a starter. Ace Jose Soriano is next up in the rotation, but he would be pitching on only three days' rest. More likely is a bullpen game, with Brent Suter and Chase Silseth standing out as potential openers. Both have handled starting duties before, but winning behind a bullpen that owns a collective 4.59 ERA and 1.55 WHIP will require another great offensive showing from the bats. While not impossible, counting on a hot streak to continue against New York starter Max Fried is not a recipe for success.

During his time filling in for injured arms Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, Fried has looked the part of a staff ace. Through four starts, the lefty has been completely dominant, putting up a 1.93 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP over 28 total innings. However, Fried might get more than he bargains for against an Angels lineup that has been hitting well as a whole and has seen increased success against left-handed pitching. Even if he has a worse outing than usual, New York's lineup should be able to get Fried the runs he needs to retire to the dugout with the lead.

Spread

Angels +1.5 (+118)

Yankees -1.5 (-132)

Money line

Angels +240

Yankees -265

Totals

Over 9.5 (-103)

Under 9.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Angels vs Yankees Betting Trends

Los Angeles has covered in all three games against the Yankees.

The over is 8-2 in the Angels' last 10 games.

New York is an even 9-9 ATS this year.

The over is 3-2 in New York's last five games.

Angels vs Yankees Injury Reports

Los Angeles Angels

Grayson Rodriguez, SP - Out.

Kirby Yates, RP - Out.

Ben Joyce, RP - Out.

Jorge Soler, DH - SUSP

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Angels vs Yankees Prediction and Pick