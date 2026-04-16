Gerrit Cole To Begin His Rehab Assignment On Friday

The Yankees' Ace is one step closer to returning to the mound. Gerrit Cole missed all of last season and the start of this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in Spring training last year. But now the 2023 AL Cy Young Winner will begin a rehab assignment on Friday with the Yankees AA team.

Cole will reportedly throw around 40 pitches on Friday. The decision to begin the rehab assignment came after his throwing session on Wednesday went well. Cole also pitched in Spring Training and got his fastball up to 98.

The move keeps Cole on track to join the Yankees rotation by the end of May, or Early June at the latest. So far he has hit every milestone with no setbacks.

Gerrit Cole hasn't pitched for the Yankees since the World Series in 2024. That start did not go well, with him giving up 5 unearned runs thanks to a flurry of errors by his defense.

Before that, he pitched 17 games in the regular season, but battled elbow issues all season. In his last healthy season, he won the AL Cy Young Award, with a 2.63 ERA over 209 innings.

More Reinforcements On The Way For The Yankees

Carlos Rodon and Anthony Volpe are also inching closer to returns. Rodon's Rehab Assignment could start next week. Volpe is also starting his rehab assigment, and will play 3 games in AA before jumping up to AAA, with an activation coming some time after that.

Both players underwent off-season surgery, Rodon to clean up a bone spur, and Volpe to repair a Torn Labrum.