Red Bull New York vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds: Odds, Spread, and Total

The annual introduction of MLS clubs in the US Open Cup is supposed to mint mismatches, and it usually does. That's hardly the case with this Wednesday's matchup of Red Bull New York and the visiting Pittsburgh Riverhounds, set to kick off inside Sports Illustrated Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Pittsburgh's plucky side is the class of second-tier soccer in the United States. Led by the striker Albert Dikwa, who has three goals already this season, the Riverhounds restricted their 2025 postseason foes to unanimous clean-sheet defeats on the way to a USL Championship title. Not only have the Riverhounds had eight straight winning seasons, but they've made the US Open Cup quarterfinals as recently as 2023. Sportsbooks have responded accordingly, offering stingy third-round odds and totals for Hump Day.

Red Bull New York's dicey start in league play stands in contrast to Red Bull's hyped lineup this season. Will a young MLS squad's rookie jitters help Pittsburgh cover a popular underdog's spread? Or will the Red Bulls' teenage legs prove useful in a competition that veterans don't always get excited for?

Red Bull New York vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is unbeaten in its last six tournament matches.

Red Bull is only 2-3-1 in its last six home appearances.

New York is unbeaten in the Round-of-32 since 2008.

Red Bull New York vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds Injury Reports

Red Bull New York

Goalkeeper AJ Martucci remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Utility player Cameron Harper is doubtful with a knee injury.

Defender Justin Che is out with a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Defender Guillaume Vacter is questionable with a knee injury.

Defender Beto Ydrach is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Red Bull New York vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds Predictions and Picks

The Riverhounds are taking on the characteristics of championship top-level teams. Like Inter Miami, they're subject to a hangover in early spring. Tampa Bay pumped three goals past Pittsburgh goalkeeper Nico Campuzano in the Riverhounds' 0-3 loss on March 21, Pittsburgh's worst defeat in 10 months since falling to the Philadelphia Union by three tallies. But the Riverhounds rebounded with a 4-1-0 run leading into Wednesday's tilt, beating Steel City and Virginia Dream in the US Open Cup.

Red Bull found no such clear water in Saturday's tough 2-2 draw in Miami, though they earned praise for “tenacity and vigor" from Inter Miami's SI recapper Ben Steiner. Wednesday's over-total-goals gamblers will still note that New York boasts a soft MLS schedule in the next month. New York's current starting-11 is inexperienced enough to fit in at the US Open Cup. It would be strange for manager Michael Bradley to replace Julian Hall with an older reserve like Roald Mitchell just to rotate the lineup.