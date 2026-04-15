NJ Transit To Charge Exorbitant Prices For Trips To MetLife Stadium For World Cup
Regular NJ Transit riders who want to get to the World Cup may be in for some sticker shock. According to a new report at The Athletic, the company is…
Regular NJ Transit riders who want to get to the World Cup may be in for some sticker shock.
According to a new report at The Athletic, the company is expected to hike its prices to more than $100 for trips from Pennylvania Station to MetLife Stadium for World Cup matches. A spokesperson explained that the high cost "won't hit our usual commuters" and would be exclusive to World Cup travel, but the prices have not been finalized.
A usual round-trip fare for the same trip is $12.90, making a jump to $100 an increase of about 675%.
MetLife Stadium is slated to be the most significant U.S.-based host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has matches scheduled in 16 cities across North America, including 11 in the United States. The World Cup final, however, is set to take place at MetLife.
2026 World Cup Schedule, MetLife Stadium:
June 13, 6 p.m. EST: Brazil v. Morocco
June 16, 3 p.m. EST: France v. Senegal
June 22, 8 p.m. EST: Norway v. Senegal
June 25, 4 p.m. EST: Ecuador v. Germany
June 27, 5 p.m. EST: Panama v. England
June 30, 5 p.m. EST: Round of 32
July 5, 4 p.m. EST: Round of 16
July 19, 3 p.m. EST: Final
This news will no doubt create some anxiety for commuters that can't easily afford another $100 charge on top of whatever they're already shelling out just to be able to see the World Cup live. But they may have FIFA to blame rather than NJ Transit, as costs for just about anything logistical are expected to spike when the World Cup descends on East Rutherford.