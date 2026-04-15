NJ Transit To Charge Exorbitant Prices For Trips To MetLife Stadium For World Cup

Regular NJ Transit riders who want to get to the World Cup may be in for some sticker shock.

According to a new report at The Athletic, the company is expected to hike its prices to more than $100 for trips from Pennylvania Station to MetLife Stadium for World Cup matches. A spokesperson explained that the high cost "won't hit our usual commuters" and would be exclusive to World Cup travel, but the prices have not been finalized.

A usual round-trip fare for the same trip is $12.90, making a jump to $100 an increase of about 675%.

MetLife Stadium is slated to be the most significant U.S.-based host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has matches scheduled in 16 cities across North America, including 11 in the United States. The World Cup final, however, is set to take place at MetLife.

2026 World Cup Schedule, MetLife Stadium:

June 13, 6 p.m. EST: Brazil v. Morocco

June 16, 3 p.m. EST: France v. Senegal

June 22, 8 p.m. EST: Norway v. Senegal

June 25, 4 p.m. EST: Ecuador v. Germany

June 27, 5 p.m. EST: Panama v. England

June 30, 5 p.m. EST: Round of 32

July 5, 4 p.m. EST: Round of 16

July 19, 3 p.m. EST: Final