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NJ Transit To Charge Exorbitant Prices For Trips To MetLife Stadium For World Cup

Regular NJ Transit riders who want to get to the World Cup may be in for some sticker shock. According to a new report at The Athletic, the company is…

Matt Dolloff
HOBOKEN, NJ - OCTOBER 10: A New Jersey Transit leaves the station at Hoboken Terminal during morning rush hour, October 10, 2016 in Hoboken, New Jersey. On Monday morning, partial service resumed at Hoboken Terminal for the first time since the Sept. 29 crash that killed one person and injured more than 100. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Regular NJ Transit riders who want to get to the World Cup may be in for some sticker shock.

According to a new report at The Athletic, the company is expected to hike its prices to more than $100 for trips from Pennylvania Station to MetLife Stadium for World Cup matches. A spokesperson explained that the high cost "won't hit our usual commuters" and would be exclusive to World Cup travel, but the prices have not been finalized.

A usual round-trip fare for the same trip is $12.90, making a jump to $100 an increase of about 675%.

MetLife Stadium is slated to be the most significant U.S.-based host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has matches scheduled in 16 cities across North America, including 11 in the United States. The World Cup final, however, is set to take place at MetLife.

2026 World Cup Schedule, MetLife Stadium:

June 13, 6 p.m. EST: Brazil v. Morocco
June 16, 3 p.m. EST: France v. Senegal
June 22, 8 p.m. EST: Norway v. Senegal
June 25, 4 p.m. EST: Ecuador v. Germany
June 27, 5 p.m. EST: Panama v. England
June 30, 5 p.m. EST: Round of 32
July 5, 4 p.m. EST: Round of 16
July 19, 3 p.m. EST: Final

This news will no doubt create some anxiety for commuters that can't easily afford another $100 charge on top of whatever they're already shelling out just to be able to see the World Cup live. But they may have FIFA to blame rather than NJ Transit, as costs for just about anything logistical are expected to spike when the World Cup descends on East Rutherford.

NJ TransitWorld Cup
Matt DolloffWriter
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