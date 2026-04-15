New York Rangers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New York Rangers will look to finish the regular season with a win, while the Tampa Bay Lightning plays one more tune-up game before the playoffs start. The puck drops on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Rangers are 33-39-9 and eighth in the Metropolitan Division. They have lost three games in a row and will finish last in the Eastern Conference standings. New York just lost to the Florida Panthers on the road, 3-2. In the first period, the Panthers scored two goals at the midway mark and the Rangers scored towards the end of the period. In the second, New York tied things up late in the second, but gave up the game-winning goal with a couple of minutes left in the third. The Rangers outshot Florida 27-16 and won in face-offs 27-15, but lost in hits 31-28. The third star of the game was goaltender Jonathan Quick, who made 13 saves.

The Lightning are 50-25-6 and second in the Atlantic Division. They are locked into the second-place spot for the playoffs and have won two games in a row. Tampa just beat the Detroit Red Wings at home 4-3 in overtime. The Bolts were down early, but then scored three straight goals. However, in the third, Detroit was able to score two goals and force overtime. Nikita Kucherov won the game just 27 seconds into the extra period. Hits were even at 12 apiece and the Lightning were outshot 30-22 and lost in face-offs 33-23. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. Kucherov was the first star with one goal and one assist.

Spread

Rangers +1.5 (-209)

Lightning -1.5 (+184)

Money line

Rangers +105

Lightning -116

Total

OVER 6 (-110)

UNDER 6 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on April 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rangers vs Lightning Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of the NY Rangers' last eight games.

NY Rangers are 5-10 SU in their last 15 games.

NY Rangers are 2-4 SU in their last six games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Tampa Bay's last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games against the NY Rangers.

Tampa Bay is 5-1 SU in its last six games at home.

Rangers vs Lightning Injury Reports

New York Rangers

Matt Rempe, C - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Lightning

Darren Raddysh, D - Day-to-day

Brandon Hagel, LW - Day-to-day

Jonas Johansson, G - Day-to-day

Pontus Holmberg, RW - Out

Dominic James, C - Injured reserve

Victor Hedman, D - Injured reserve

Maxwell Crozier, D - Injured reserve

Rangers vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

New York is 23rd in scoring, tied for 15th in goals against, sixth on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. Adam Fox leads the team in assists. The Rangers are 19-19-2 on the road and 5-5 in their last 10 games. New York is finishing the season on a three-game road trip and so far, they have gone 0-2. They played against the two-time defending Cup champions, the Florida Panthers and the elite Dallas Stars. Both games were low scoring and the Rangers couldn't really get the offense going.

Tampa Bay is fourth in scoring, third in goals against, 16th on the power play, and third on the penalty kill. Kucherov leads the team in goals, assists, and points. He has a history of success against New York, with 40 career points in 32 games. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is the NHL's wins leader and is expected to start, as he prepares for a deep playoff run. The Lightning are 26-13-1 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Best Bet: Lightning Money line