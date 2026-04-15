New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Spread, and Totals

Things keep getting worse and worse for the New York Mets, who will attempt to avoid being swept for the second straight series when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday. New York is in the midst of the worst slump in all of baseball, losing seven straight contests. Even after this series finale against the Dodgers, there will be no respite when the Mets head to Chicago to face the Cubs. Meanwhile, things will become much easier for the Dodgers, who face the Colorado Rockies once they finish with New York.

Mercifully, the Mets will have a strong arm on the mound on Wednesday. Clay Holmes has been the best pitcher on the staff by far, putting up a 1.50 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in three starts. Making things even more encouraging is the fact that the Dodgers have not been hitting all that well lately, scoring four or fewer runs in their last three contests. However, run support remains an issue, with New York's lineup putting up a single run over its last 27 innings of play. Unless Holmes puts together a fantastic performance, it is hard to see the Mets breaking their losing streak.

Facing Shohei Ohtani will make it even more difficult to find any semblance of offense. The Dodgers phenom has pitched 12 scoreless innings through his two starts this year, a stat line that flies under the radar a bit because of his excellent hitting. Backing him up is a bullpen that looks much improved from its 2025 struggles, posting a collective 3.25 ERA while consistently playing well in clutch moments. Offensively, Los Angeles continues to rack up hits, but a recent trend of leaving runners on base has left the scoreboard looking a little lackluster. The Dodgers must come up with a few clutch hits to return to their early-season form, but a matchup with Holmes will not make that easy.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-110)

Dodgers -1.5 (-102)

Money line

Mets +188

Dodgers -204

Totals

Over 8 (-102)

Under 8 (-114)

Note: The above data was collected on April 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Dodgers Betting Trends

New York finally managed to break its streak of losses ATS, going 1-7 in its last eight contests.

Unsurprisingly, the under has cashed in three straight Mets games.

Los Angeles is 9-8 ATS this season.

The under has also hit in three straight Dodgers games.

Mets vs Dodgers Injury Reports

New York Mets

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

Juan Soto, LF - Out.

Jared Young, UTIL - Questionable.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Blake Snell, SP - Out.

Brock Stewart, RP - Out.

Tommy Edman, 2B - Out.

Mookie Betts, SS - Out.

Enrique Hernandez, UTIL - Out.

Mets vs Dodgers Prediction and Pick