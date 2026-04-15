NBA Announces Full Schedule For Knicks-Hawks Playoff Series

The NBA has announced the official schedule of dates for the first-round playoff series between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. Check out the full slate of games below, as it's listed at NBA.com .

Game 1 will take place on Saturday, April 18 at Madison Square Garden, and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video at 6 p.m. EST. That game was already known, but now we have the rest of the slate. If the series ends up going to a seventh game, that would be on Saturday, May 2, so Knicks and Hawks fans would have a good couple of weeks of playoff basketball to enjoy.