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NBA Announces Full Schedule For Knicks-Hawks Playoff Series

The NBA has announced the official schedule of dates for the first-round playoff series between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. Check out the full slate of games below,…

Matt Dolloff
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 01: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on April 01, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Justin Ford/Getty Images

The NBA has announced the official schedule of dates for the first-round playoff series between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. Check out the full slate of games below, as it's listed at NBA.com.

Game 1 will take place on Saturday, April 18 at Madison Square Garden, and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video at 6 p.m. EST. That game was already known, but now we have the rest of the slate. If the series ends up going to a seventh game, that would be on Saturday, May 2, so Knicks and Hawks fans would have a good couple of weeks of playoff basketball to enjoy.

Full Knicks-Hawks Playoff Schedule:

Game 1: Hawks at Knicks, Saturday, April 18, 6 p.m. EST, Prime Video
Game 2: Hawks at Knicks, Monday, April 20, 8 p.m. EST, NBC
Game 3: Knicks at Hawks, Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m. EST, Prime Video
Game 4: Knicks at Hawks, Saturday, April 25, 6 p.m. EST, NBC
Game 5 (if necessary): Hawks at Knicks, Tuesday, April 28, time TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): Knicks at Hawks, Thursday, April 30, time TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): Hawks at Knicks, Saturday, May 2, time TBD

Atlanta HawksNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
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