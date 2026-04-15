NBA Announces Full Schedule For Knicks-Hawks Playoff Series
The NBA has announced the official schedule of dates for the first-round playoff series between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. Check out the full slate of games below,…
The NBA has announced the official schedule of dates for the first-round playoff series between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. Check out the full slate of games below, as it's listed at NBA.com.
Game 1 will take place on Saturday, April 18 at Madison Square Garden, and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video at 6 p.m. EST. That game was already known, but now we have the rest of the slate. If the series ends up going to a seventh game, that would be on Saturday, May 2, so Knicks and Hawks fans would have a good couple of weeks of playoff basketball to enjoy.
Full Knicks-Hawks Playoff Schedule:
Game 1: Hawks at Knicks, Saturday, April 18, 6 p.m. EST, Prime Video
Game 2: Hawks at Knicks, Monday, April 20, 8 p.m. EST, NBC
Game 3: Knicks at Hawks, Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m. EST, Prime Video
Game 4: Knicks at Hawks, Saturday, April 25, 6 p.m. EST, NBC
Game 5 (if necessary): Hawks at Knicks, Tuesday, April 28, time TBD
Game 6 (if necessary): Knicks at Hawks, Thursday, April 30, time TBD
Game 7 (if necessary): Hawks at Knicks, Saturday, May 2, time TBD