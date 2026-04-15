Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to keep their bats hot when they face the New York Yankees for the third contest of a four-game series at 7:05 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The two clubs split the first two games, the first of which was an 11-10 shootout that was one of the best of the young season, finally ending in New York's favor. The Angels rebounded in Game 2 to even their overall record at 9-9 and drop the Yankees to 9-8.

One of the biggest surprises in all of professional baseball has been the play of Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz. Known as one of the worst in the majors last season, the righty has posted a 3.24 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP over three starts, the latest of which was a seven-inning, one-run masterclass against the Cincinnati Reds. While Kochanowicz will almost certainly regress closer to his 2025 performance at some point this year, it is entirely possible that his hot start continues for one more game, even against a solid Yankees lineup.

In an effort to spell his starters, manager Aaron Boone called upon pitcher Luis Gil for the first time last week, but the results were not what the Yankees hoped for. Gil gave up three runs in four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while striking out only two batters. A matchup with the Angels sounded ideal to start the season, but Los Angeles's lineup has been scorching hot lately, scoring seven or more runs in four of its last five games. Playing against a plethora of hot bats in a hitter's ballpark might spell a rough second outing for Gil.

Spread

Angels +1.5 (-116)

Yankees -1.5 (-110)

Money line

Angels +159

Yankees -176

Totals

Over 9 (-104)

Under 9 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 15th, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Angels vs Yankees Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 10-8 ATS this season.

The over is 8-1 in Los Angeles's last nine games.

New York is only 9-8 ATS this year.

The over has also been hot for the Yankees, going 3-1 in their last four games.

Angels vs Yankees Injury Reports

Los Angeles Angels

Grayson Rodriguez, SP - Out.

Kirby Yates, RP - Out.

Ben Joyce, RP - Out.

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole, SP - Out.

Carlos Rodon, SP - Out.

Anthony Volpe, SS - Out.

Angels vs Yankees Prediction and Pick