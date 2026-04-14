Tri-State Turmoil: New York/New Jersey NHL Clubs Make Bad Kind Of History

There's been plenty of pain to go around for NHL fans in the tri-state area this season. The horrible reality is setting in.

Now that all 16 Stanley Cup Playoff teams have been determined in the Eastern Conference, it's the acceptance phase for the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and New York Islanders. All three tri-state teams have missed the postseason for the first time in NHL history, an unprecedented bloodbath for a region that's been accustomed to at least one team representing the area since the three have all existed together. The Rangers were particularly disappointing, as they entered the season with a skilled veteran roster and a new era under head coach Mike Sullivan, but instead faceplanted to the tune of a 33-39-9 record, worst in the east and fourth-worst in the league.

The Devils have languished through ups and downs for nearly 20 years at this point, so this year's downturn may have been easy to predict for fans. They haven't improved their point percentage in consecutive seasons since 2006 and 2007, and they've now alternated making and missing the playoffs in four straight years. Their 42-36-3 record through 81 games does reflect the competitive nature of the Metropolitan division, as six games over .500 was only good enough for seventh out of eight clubs.

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Despite the disappointment wafting across the Hudson River, it's the New York Islanders season that proved to be the most heartbreaking. The Isles sat in second place in the Metro as the calendar turned to 2026, and still occupied a top-3 spot in the division on March 1. They've gone 8-12 since then, sinking to 12th in the conference, while the Philadelphia Flyers surged into third in the Atlantic and finally clinched their playoff spot with a shootout win over Carolina on Monday night.

It felt quite possible that all three tri-state NHL teams would be in the playoffs, when the 2025-26 season kicked off. It's been something of an unpredictable year, as the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens rose to prominence in the Atlantic Division, and the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, and Ottawa Senators proved to be a surprisingly competitive bunch for the wild card spots. The Flyers are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season, first time since 2018 if you don't count the COVID-shortened campaign.