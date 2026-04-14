New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Mets will attempt to derail a six-game losing streak when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. EST on Tuesday. It is still extremely early in the season, but things already look grim in Queens, with the Mets struggling to find any sort of consistency at the plate while the pitching fails to compensate for the lineup's failures. The Dodgers have been the exact opposite, firing on all cylinders to win three of their last four games. Another win on Tuesday would seal a fourth straight series victory for Los Angeles.

Standing in the way of that victory is New York starter Nolan McLean. The youngster has lived up to the high expectations placed upon him during the preseason, posting a 2.70 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP over three starts. A performance worthy of those statistics against the best offense in the league would go a long way in establishing McLean as one of the premier young arms in baseball. Unfortunately, run support has been scarce for all Mets pitchers since the injury to star left fielder Juan Soto. With little production from shortstop Francisco Lindor and third baseman Bo Bichette, New York desperately needs a spark of offense from one of the lesser-known names in its lineup.

A spark is unlikely to be found in a matchup against Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The hero of last year's World Series, Yamamoto has parlayed that success into a strong start to the regular season, working through six innings of one-run ball in his last appearance against the Toronto Blue Jays. A matchup with a slumping Mets lineup is the perfect opportunity for Yamamoto to work past the sixth inning for the first time this season. If he does, a loaded Dodger lineup will likely find a way to give him the run support that is so sorely lacking in New York, seeing as Los Angeles ranks first in the majors in batting average, slugging percentage, and OPS to start the season.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-114)

Dodgers -1.5 (+104)

Money line

Mets +184

Dodgers -198

Totals

Over 7.5 (-110)

Under 7.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Dodgers Betting Trends

New York has failed to cover the spread in its last seven games.

The under is 3-0-1 in New York's last four games.

Los Angeles is 9-7 ATS this season.

The under is 3-2 in the last five Dodgers games.

Mets vs Dodgers Injury Reports

New York Mets

AJ Minter, RP - Out.

Juan Soto, LF - Out.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Blake Snell, SP - Out.

Brock Stewart, RP - Out.

Tommy Edman, 2B - Out.

Mookie Betts, SS - Out.

Enrique Hernandez, UTIL - Out.

Mets vs Dodgers Prediction and Pick