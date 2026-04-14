New York City FC vs Westchester SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City Football Club travels to Mount Vernon on Tuesday to make the Pigeons' debut in the 2026 US Open Cup. Westchester SC plays host to NYCFC in a Round-of-32 contest set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

History suggests it won't be a one-and-done defeat for New York City in the tournament. NYCFC is 8-0 in the US Open Cup's third round, when MLS teams are unanimously drawn against lower-tier professional clubs. It helps MLS franchises that unlike the EFL Cup or Copa del Rey, the US Open Cup isn't played simultaneously with several other competitions that leave tired top-level reserves ripe for the picking.

Westchester SC is two tiers below Major League Soccer in USL League One, casting the Golden Apple as a steep Vegas underdog Tuesday. However, the upstate brand is off to a worthy start this year, winning its last pair of league matches after advancing in the US Open Cup via a penalty tiebreaker against Vermont Green. Westchester strikers Conor McGlynn and Dean Guezen are tied for the USL1 lead with four goals each. Westchester fell to Detroit City FC in the 2025 US Open Cup's third round.

New York City FC vs Westchester SC Betting Trends

NYCFC is 8-0 in the US Open Cup's Round of 32.

Westchester outscored its last two league foes a combined 7-1.

New York City FC is 4-1 in its previous five away games.

New York City FC vs Westchester SC Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Alonso Martinez remains in rehab following ACL surgery.

Defender Thiago Martins is questionable with a leg injury.

Defensive midfielder Andres Perea is out with a leg injury.

Defender Max Murray is out with a lower-body injury.

Defender Drew Baiera is out with a leg injury.

Westchester SC

Defender Josh Drack is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

New York City FC vs Westchester SC Predictions and Picks

Westchester SC is healthier than NYCFC if nothing else. The Golden Apple's roster is as healthy as a ripe Opal, with only the defender Josh Drack suffering any minor injury in recent weeks. In contrast, NYCFC's injury problems are beginning to pile up, especially on the back line where two more footballers are out.

NYCFC's missing names on the attacking line are more critical. Max Murray, the latest Pigeons defender to come up limping, “did not (record) a minute played” in 10 MLS appearances last season according to Steve Craig of the Portland Press Herald. NYCFC's attacking effort is up to Nicolas Fernandez and the rehabbed Malachi Jones, though, so long as Alonso Martinez is out. Yet, the canny under-total-goals speculator has an angle keeping their favorite sportsbook odds affordable for Tuesday's kickoff.