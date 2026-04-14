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New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New Jersey Devils look to finish the season on a winning streak, while the Boston Bruins look to clinch the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The puck…

Michael Garaventa
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 07: Brian Halonen #48 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center on April 07, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils look to finish the season on a winning streak, while the Boston Bruins look to clinch the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The puck drops on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Devils are 42-36-3 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They have won two games in a row and they just beat the Ottawa Senators at home 4-3 in overtime. In the first period, the Devils scored twice and in the second period, the Sens scored three straight goals. In the third period, New Jersey tied the game with a shorthanded goal. Shots were tied at 30 apiece. The Devils were outhit 16-12 and lost in face-offs 32-23. The power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. Nico Hischier was the first star with two goals and one assist.

The Bruins are 44-27-10 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They have clinched a playoff spot, but they only have a one-point lead on the Senators for the first wild-card spot. Boston just beat the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road 3-2. In the first period, the Blue Jackets scored early and the Bruins tied things up midway through the period. In the second period, Boston took the lead late. In the third period, Columbus tied things up early, but the Bruins scored the game-winning goal at the 10:22 mark. Boston was outshot 35-22, outhit 20-12, and lost in face-offs 31-26. The penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. The Bruins took up two of the three stars of the game spots, with Sean Kuraly getting the first star spot with one goal and two assists.

Spread

  • Devils +1.5 (-214)
  • Bruins -1.5 (+196)

Money line

  • Devils +123
  • Bruins -135

Total

  • OVER 6 (-110)
  • UNDER 6 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Bruins Betting Trends

  • The total has gone OVER in five of New Jersey's last seven games.
  • New Jersey is 4-10 SU in its last 14 games against Boston.
  • New Jersey is 6-3 SU in its last nine games on the road.
  • The total has gone UNDER in five of Boston's last six games.
  • Boston is 1-5 SU in its last six games.
  • The total has gone OVER in four of Boston's last five games against New Jersey.

Devils vs Bruins Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

  • Brett Pesce, D - Injured reserve
  • Jacob Markstrom, G - Out
  • Luke Hughes, D - Out
  • Arseny Gritsyuk, RW - Out
  • Stefan Noesen, RW - Injured reserve
  • Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve

Boston Bruins

  • Hampus Lindholm, D - Day-to-day
  • Viktor Arvidsson, LW - Day-to-day
  • Pavel Zacha, C - Day-to-day
  • Charlie McAvoy, D - Day-to-day

Devils vs Bruins Predictions and Picks

New Jersey is 26th in scoring, tied for 19th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. Jack Hughes leads the team in points. The Devils are 21-19 on the road and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Nico Hischier needs two goals to reach 30 on the season and the way the offense is going, he might be able to pull it off in the season finale. The season series is tied at one apiece and the team that got to the four-goal mark ended up winning the game.

Boston is 11th in scoring, tied for 16th in goals against, 10th on the power play, and 24th on the penalty kill. Morgan Geekie leads the team in goals. The Bruins are 28-11-1 at home and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. David Pastrnak sits at 29 goals and 99 points and is looking to reach 30 goals and 100 points for the season. Before their last win, the Bruins lost five games in a row and most of those defeats were low-scoring ones. The defense is ready for the playoffs, but the offense needs to get some depth scoring back.

Best Bet: Bruins Money line

The Devils have been playing with confidence the last two games and did mess up the Senators' playoff seeding, but now they have to do the same to the Bruins, but on the road. Boston's defense has been solid for weeks and they have an amazing home record.

boston bruinsnew jersey devils
Michael GaraventaWriter
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