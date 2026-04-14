New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Odds, Spread, And Total

The New Jersey Devils look to finish the season on a winning streak, while the Boston Bruins look to clinch the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The puck drops on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Devils are 42-36-3 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They have won two games in a row and they just beat the Ottawa Senators at home 4-3 in overtime. In the first period, the Devils scored twice and in the second period, the Sens scored three straight goals. In the third period, New Jersey tied the game with a shorthanded goal. Shots were tied at 30 apiece. The Devils were outhit 16-12 and lost in face-offs 32-23. The power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. Nico Hischier was the first star with two goals and one assist.

The Bruins are 44-27-10 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They have clinched a playoff spot, but they only have a one-point lead on the Senators for the first wild-card spot. Boston just beat the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road 3-2. In the first period, the Blue Jackets scored early and the Bruins tied things up midway through the period. In the second period, Boston took the lead late. In the third period, Columbus tied things up early, but the Bruins scored the game-winning goal at the 10:22 mark. Boston was outshot 35-22, outhit 20-12, and lost in face-offs 31-26. The penalty kill was 3-for-3 on stops. The Bruins took up two of the three stars of the game spots, with Sean Kuraly getting the first star spot with one goal and two assists.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-214)

Bruins -1.5 (+196)

Money line

Devils +123

Bruins -135

Total

OVER 6 (-110)

UNDER 6 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs Bruins Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of New Jersey's last seven games.

New Jersey is 4-10 SU in its last 14 games against Boston.

New Jersey is 6-3 SU in its last nine games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Boston's last six games.

Boston is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Boston's last five games against New Jersey.

Devils vs Bruins Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Brett Pesce, D - Injured reserve

Jacob Markstrom, G - Out

Luke Hughes, D - Out

Arseny Gritsyuk, RW - Out

Stefan Noesen, RW - Injured reserve

Zack MacEwen, RW - Injured reserve

Boston Bruins

Hampus Lindholm, D - Day-to-day

Viktor Arvidsson, LW - Day-to-day

Pavel Zacha, C - Day-to-day

Charlie McAvoy, D - Day-to-day

Devils vs Bruins Predictions and Picks

New Jersey is 26th in scoring, tied for 19th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. Jack Hughes leads the team in points. The Devils are 21-19 on the road and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Nico Hischier needs two goals to reach 30 on the season and the way the offense is going, he might be able to pull it off in the season finale. The season series is tied at one apiece and the team that got to the four-goal mark ended up winning the game.

Boston is 11th in scoring, tied for 16th in goals against, 10th on the power play, and 24th on the penalty kill. Morgan Geekie leads the team in goals. The Bruins are 28-11-1 at home and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. David Pastrnak sits at 29 goals and 99 points and is looking to reach 30 goals and 100 points for the season. Before their last win, the Bruins lost five games in a row and most of those defeats were low-scoring ones. The defense is ready for the playoffs, but the offense needs to get some depth scoring back.

Best Bet: Bruins Money line