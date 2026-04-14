Mets Insurance Policy Might Have Upset Edwin Diaz

The Mets saw their star closer leave to sign with the Dodgers in the offseason. It was a big blow to their bullpen. Edwin Diaz had been one of their best players and a fan favorite for years.

Publicly, Edwin Diaz has only had positive things to say about the Mets. But one of his new Dodgers teammates hinted that Diaz might have felt disrespected by a certain move by the Mets.

Diaz opted out of the final two years of his deal with the Mets to explore Free Agency. With the Mets unsure whether he would return, they signed another closer, Devin Williams, as insurance. And according to Kike Hernandez of the Dodgers, that left Diaz feeling a bit disrespected.

“I realized Edwin probably feels a little disrespected by this,” Hernández told The Athletic.

Even after signing Williams, the Mets still made Diaz what was reportedly a competitive offer. But he chose to sign with the Dodgers. His public explanation was that it was a better chance to compete for a ring. But Diaz is close with Hernandez, and may have confided that the Mets' decision to sign Williams was a sign of disrespect.

So far, Devin Williams has pitched well for the Mets. In 5 appearances, he has yet to allow a run, though he has gotten himself into trouble a few times. Diaz has been pitching well, with only 1 run allowed over 5 innings. But Friday night saw him implode vs the Rangers. He gave up 3 runs and earned the blown save. The Dodgers still came back and won, though.