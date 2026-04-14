Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Los Angeles Angels will look to get back in the win column after dropping a Game 1 slugfest to the New York Yankees. First pitch is Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. EST.

The Angels are 8-9 and tied for third in the AL West Division. Los Angeles dropped Game 1, 11-10. Los Angeles overcame a four-run, three-run, and one-run deficit, took the lead late, and lost on a walk-off wild pitch. It's great that the offense never gave up, but they ended up choking away the game and it would have been an extremely hard-fought win. The offense put up 12 hits and Mike Trout led the way with two home runs and five RBIs.

The Yankees are 9-7 and tied for first in the AL East Division. New York got the offense going early with two runs in the first and second innings. They scored four in the middle innings, and then the bullpen struggled to get outs. However, the Yankees were able to tie the game in the ninth inning on a two-run home run and then get a wild pitch, a walk-off win. The offense put up 14 hits and Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham led the way on offense with two home runs each.

Spread

Angels +1.5 (-130)

Yankees -1.5 (+115)

Money line

Angels +163

Yankees -176

Total

OVER 9 (+104)

UNDER 9 (-119)

Note: The above data was collected on April 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Angels vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of the LA Angels' last eight games.

LA Angels is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of the LA Angels' last five games on the road.

NY Yankees are 1-5 SU in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the NY Yankees' last eight games against the LA Angels.

NY Yankees are 14-5 SU in their last 19 games at home.

Angels vs Yankees Injury Reports

Los Angeles Angels

Anthony Rendon, 3B - 60-day il

New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe, SS - 10-day il

Angels vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles is eighth in runs, 26th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 24th in ERA. Jorge Soler leads the team in RBIs. In their last six games, the Angels have gone 2-4 and in five of those games, the pitching has given up a minimum of six runs. The offense has been hot and cold, but trending up big time in the last few games.

On the mound for the Angels is Reid Detmers, who is (0-1) with a 4.60 ERA. In three outings, he has one quality start and is coming off of a rough outing against the Atlanta Braves, where he gave up five earned runs in 4.1 innings of work.

New York is tied for 15th in runs, 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are third in ERA. Judge leads the team in home runs and RBIs. Before their epic Game 1 win, the Yankees had a five-game losing streak and four of those losses were by a run. The pitching was decent and the offense wasn't doing enough. The offense bounced back in a big way, but the bullpen still needs some adjusting.

On the mound for the Yankees is Ryan Weathers, who is (0-1) with a 2.81 ERA. In three outings, he has one quality start and has given up one run or less in two of those starts.

Best Bet: Yankees Spread