Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders: Odds, Spread, and Total

Carolina is ending the 2025-26 regular season on a high note, taking 21 points in a span of 14 games to clinch the Eastern Conference point-total crown while conquering Boston 6-5 in overtime in the final home game. The Hurricanes will cap it off by visiting the New York Islanders this Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

New York was knocked out of the race for playoff seeds by the Montreal Canadiens in Sunday's 4-1 loss. The Islanders tried desperate ploys to spark the team down the stretch, like firing the former head coach, Patrick Roy, following a four-game losing skid, which left the Isles behind in the race with a week to go. It didn't work; the new coach, Peter DeBoer, won one and lost two of his first three gameday efforts.

The Hurricanes have beaten the Islanders three straight times. Seth Jarvis scored twice and netminder Ilya Sorokin stopped 36 out of 40 opposing shots in Carolina's 4-3 win over New York on April 4. The 52-22-7 Hurricanes will meet the Ottawa Senators or the Boston Bruins to open the postseason.

Spread

Hurricanes +1.5 (-245)

Islanders -1.5 (+216)

Money line

Hurricanes +111

Islanders -120

Total

Over 6 (-117)

Under 6 (+107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Betting Trends

Carolina has beaten New York in four of the last five meetings.

Totals have gone over in each of the last three encounters.

Carolina's three-game win streak was snapped Monday.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Left winger Taylor Hall is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Centerman Mark Jankowski is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Left winger William Carrier is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Jalen Chatfield is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman K'Andre Miller is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Centerman Logan Stankoven is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Right winger Jackson Blake is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

New York Islanders

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov is out for the season with a knee injury.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Right winger Kyle Palmieri is out for the season with a knee injury.

Left winger Pierre Engvall is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Right winger Maxim Shabonov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders Predictions and Picks

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour's office is getting Carolina's postseason underway early by being cagey with the injury report all of a sudden. It defies common sense that injured Hurricanes skaters spent the year labeled out, doubtful, or ready to return, only for six out of seven names on April's list to be called “day-to-day.” The silver lining of Carolina's filled trainer's room is that few premier skaters are visiting.

Ethan Sears of the New York Post calls the Islanders' plunge from contention “unfathomable,” pointing out that the Isles appeared to be in line for a playoff spot “since early December.” Sorokin fought through a slump early in the 2025-26 season to stand as one of the NHL's best goalies again, but the Isles relinquished their gap control without the puck just as New York's offense went cold again.